JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When the interview is more than an interview

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m interviewing for a job, and the recruiter shared what to expect in the interview process. They sent me the following, and I’m curious if this is now part of the standard process:

“Functional exercise or assessment (role dependent): We often present candidates with a job-related task or work simulation to help us understand functional knowledge and problem-solving approach. This could be anything from an analytics assessment, written assessment, or portfolio review. If you completed an exercise, you might be asked to do a presentation.” — Ryan

J.T.: This is actually not uncommon. They are making sure you can hit the ground running and integrate into the team. It’s also a way to weed out anyone who doesn’t want to make the effort. Now, if they gave you a project that was going to take 10-plus hours to complete on your own time, then I would say to them that this is more than you expected and wanted to know how this might be used by the company should you not get the job. That’s a polite way of pointing out that you don’t want to give away your expertise.

DALE: When I’ve interviewed great bosses, one common denominator is their cunning in finding talent for their teams. They do this by identifying and courting prospective employees, ones they spot in other departments or companies. One reason for doing so is that job interviews are a terrible way to make hiring decisions — they consist of two people playing parts in a bit of theater that has little to do with the actual work. Some executives have tried to game this process by recreating work situations in the job interview. On the other hand, we’ve heard ugly stories of companies exploiting interviewees for their ideas (or the ideas of their current employers) and then not hiring anyone. By doing some networking, it should be easy to figure out which it is.