JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When the new job isn't what you thought it would be

Dear J.T. & Dale: I just graduated from college, and I was so desperate for a job that I took the first one that came along. I didn’t understand what I was getting into, and it’s hard-core sales. I absolutely hate sales and dread going to work. However, if I quit, I won’t have any income. Plus, my parents are telling me it looks really bad to quit a job a month in. What should I do? — Kendall

J.T.: Believe it or not, this is common. I can’t tell you how many college grads head into jobs that turn out to be a poor fit. Also, a lot of times, these employers aren’t really forthright about what the job entails, because they know once they get you in the job, you’ll be stuck there for a bit. Sounds like that might be the case here. I know it’s hard, but you’re going to have to find a new job before you can quit this one. You’re learning an important lesson, which is to ask a lot of questions and make sure you are 100% clear on what the job entails.

DALE: Yes, you’ll need to start a new job search, but while you’re stuck there, let your enemy be your buddha. By that, I mean that there’s wisdom to be gained from doing sales. As I learned long ago from legendary sales coach Tom Hopkins, the best salespeople aren’t the stereotypical “interesting extroverts,” but rather, they are “interested introverts,” people who are masters of listening and of creative problem solving. And, hey, you’re going to need those sales skills to take into your new job search. Remember: Questions are the answer. As you interview for the next job, be sure to inquire about, “What kind of people do best here?” and “What would a typical day be like?” And don’t be afraid to ask to meet some of the people you’d work with and garner insights from them — the best employers want employees shamelessly committed to finding a great fit.

Jeanine "J.T." Tanner O'Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators' Lab and author of a novel about HR, "The Weary Optimist."