JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When your boss wants you to get an MBA

Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss keeps dropping hints that the only way I’m going to get promoted to his level is if I get an MBA. But I don’t want to go back to school or spend all that money. It really upsets me, because I could do his job in my sleep. All he does is brag about his degree, but he’s really not that smart. Do you think I could go around him and talk to his boss to see if I really do need this MBA? — Carola

J.T.: I don’t know that I necessarily would go around him. If he found out that you went to his boss, he could be pretty upset.

DALE: On the other hand, if it’s the sort of company where you occasionally run into and chat with various executives, you could casually bring it up. No need to mention your boss, just ask execs how they feel about an MBA, mentioning that you’ve been weighing the idea. If all goes well, you’ll know if it’s a corporate necessity or just your boss’s personal obsession.

J.T.: If that casual approach doesn’t succeed, you may have to do some more formal information-gathering. I’m concerned because it sounds to me that your manager is using his MBA as a way to make sure that you don’t pass him in the company’s employment hierarchy. What I would do is go find some managers who are his level or above in other departments and see if you can meet and talk about MBAs. If one clearly isn’t required, then you’ll want to sit down with your boss and explain what you learned and that you’d really like to focus on the next steps to advancing in the company without another degree. If he’s not willing to do so, then I would say it’s really time to move on.

