JT & Dale Talk Jobs: When your rich mother-in-law wants you to quit working

J.T.: However, as the world has gone online and become more global, I have seen the difference between resumes and CVs diminish drastically. I would say that foreign countries often share more personal information and go into deeper explanations of their past on their CVs, whereas resumes in the U.S. are designed to be skimmable. (Studies show that recruiters spend only about 6 to 13 seconds on a resume.) In our experience, a shorter resume that gives the recruiter just enough information so that they want to learn more is the way to go. So, I suggest you submit your resume and spend some time creating an interesting cover letter that tells how you feel connected to the employer. Cover letters should not be a regurgitation of your resume; instead, they should tell the story of why you are excited about the idea of working for the organization. A really good cover letter will make a resume or CV difference less important because the right story will get their attention regardless of what’s on the resume or the CV.