JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Where to find remote work

Dear J.T. & Dale: Where is the easiest place for me to find remote job opportunities online? I don’t want to go back to my office, but they are requiring us to in July. So I want to start looking ASAP for a new job where I can work from home. — Alvin

DALE: It’s going to be a crowded job market out there. From everything we hear, the majority of employees who’ve gotten a taste of remote work want to keep it going. One poll puts it at nearly two-thirds of employees saying they want a remote option.

J.T.: That’s one reason that when you go online to look at job sites, you’re going to see plenty claiming to have job postings for remote work. However, I’m not going to recommend any of them to you. Why not? Because of the sheer volume of competition you will be up against. Applying online already is futile. People don’t understand that 97% of those who apply online never get a phone call. Instead, you should make a bucket list of companies that you would like to work for and start networking with their employees and their human resources department to find out about available opportunities so you can stand out while focusing your efforts on finding a remote job that’s right for you.