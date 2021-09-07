JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Why are employers ghosting me?

J.T.: Then, the most important thing in your future interviews is to explain what you will do to avoid this happening again. Take some form of accountability, even if it’s this: “Next time, I would check in more frequently with my boss to make sure they were happy with my performance.” This shows that you know how to learn and grow. I would also encourage you to practice this answer so that you aren’t stressed when you deliver it. One of the biggest mistakes people make is that they’re nervous when answering this question, and then they appear guilty. You are not guilty. You’re just a worker who didn’t work out at their last employer. As long as you can show that you care and want to put it behind you and want to learn how to meet and exceed expectations in your new role, they will see your true potential.