JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Why are they asking me for all this information?

Dear J.T. & Dale: A company I applied to online had me submit a résumé and application. Afterward, an email came stating that I should follow a link and fill out questions. The link states, “Company participates in the federal government Work Opportunity Tax Credit Program.” They wanted my birth date, Social Security number and other information. I, of course, did not fill it out, but it is odd. It even asks if you have used unemployment. What? — Jenna

J.T.: Actually, this is a real thing, and it’s run through the Department of Labor. Here’s what the DOL website says: “The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a federal tax credit available to employers who invest in American job seekers who have consistently faced barriers to employment. Employers may meet their business needs and claim a tax credit if they hire an individual who is in a WOTC targeted group.”

DALE: The target groups include those who’ve been receiving government assistance, like unemployment or SNAP (food stamps), as well as residents of certain communities, some veterans and ex-felons.

J.T.: The website goes on to say, “Employers must apply for and receive a certification verifying the new hire is a member of a targeted group before they can claim the tax credit.” So, the company you applied to is looking to save money, and the people who filled in the information are probably being considered first. You may want to go back in and add the info, if you think you may qualify. Otherwise, leave it blank.

DALE: This type of hiring is not terribly common yet, perhaps because companies are required to do a fair amount of reporting. However, with companies getting tax credits of $2,400-$9,600 per qualified employee, and with suppliers like ADP providing an automated system, we’re likely to see more of it.