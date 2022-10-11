JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Why check my references if they weren't hiring me?

Dear J.T. & Dale: Why did a company check my references if they had no intention of hiring me? They called my reference but then rejected me. For the record, this reference is a friend and never says bad stuff. — Amos

J.T.: Right now, a lot of companies are putting on hiring freezes or changing gears mid-hiring. So, they go through the process but end up putting the hiring on hold. That could be what happened here. However, this is also likely: checking references is often done when they’re down to two candidates they like equally and check references to break the tie. Additionally, while your friend likely said nothing negative, if he didn’t articulate clearly your value in a way the employer wanted, they could have passed on you.

DALE: Here’s a rare chance to gain fresh knowledge about the hiring process. Sit down with your pal and ask him to recount everything that was said during the reference check call. I’m guessing the person making the call put some effort into trying to elicit something negative about you, maybe saying, “Nobody is perfect — what’s one weakness?” And then maybe throwing in, “Where could he improve?” A friend might feel they need to offer some slight negative as a way to demonstrate honesty. And, while I doubt your friend said something that torpedoed your candidacy, hearing what went on in the call can help you prepare your references for next time. Remember, you need to alert your references whenever they might get a call, and that’s a good time to mention what the company might be looking for in a new hire.

Dear J.T. & Dale: When you apply, interview, complete testing, etcetera and do not get the job, why do recruiters and hiring managers refuse to respond to requests for feedback? — Faith