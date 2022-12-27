JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Why should we hire you?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I got asked in a job interview, "Why should we hire you over the other candidates?" I didn't want to throw the other people under the bus, but I also didn't want to sound like I didn't believe in myself. So, I walked them through a summary of my skills. I didn't get the job so I must not have answered it correctly. Any tips for the next time this comes up? ─ Nina
J.T.: I would try to show your emotional intelligence by saying something like, "I have to assume that the finalists for this role are all highly qualified and can do the job. I don't think I'm better than any of them, but I do think we are all slightly unique. Without knowing their skills, I'd say that in reviewing the job, I think the most important part is ___. And therefore, it needs skills like __ and __. I am confident that my experience in this area will ensure I can not only meet but exceed your expectations." Approaching the answer this way will give you a way to sell yourself without feeling competitive or like you are bragging.
People are also reading…
DALE: Good answer. And let's think through the broader strategy for dealing with interviewers who throw out oddball questions. I'd say the interviewers are trying to show off how clever they are. I'd respond with a smile while showing a bit of surprise and saying, "Wow, what an interesting question!" Then, jump right into engaging the interviewer by asking questions of your own. (Remember, your goal is to do only about half the talking, to make it a conversation.) You might say, "It would help me give you a useful answer if you told me your biggest concerns for the position." Or, "I always do my best to help the team, so if you can tell me a little about the needs of the team, maybe I can talk about how I might be useful." You want hiring managers to tell you what they most want to hear, but you also want to demonstrate that you are there to be a team player.