JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Why should we hire you?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I got asked in a job interview, "Why should we hire you over the other candidates?" I didn't want to throw the other people under the bus, but I also didn't want to sound like I didn't believe in myself. So, I walked them through a summary of my skills. I didn't get the job so I must not have answered it correctly. Any tips for the next time this comes up? ─ Nina

J.T.: I would try to show your emotional intelligence by saying something like, "I have to assume that the finalists for this role are all highly qualified and can do the job. I don't think I'm better than any of them, but I do think we are all slightly unique. Without knowing their skills, I'd say that in reviewing the job, I think the most important part is ___. And therefore, it needs skills like __ and __. I am confident that my experience in this area will ensure I can not only meet but exceed your expectations." Approaching the answer this way will give you a way to sell yourself without feeling competitive or like you are bragging.