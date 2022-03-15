JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Will my old company take me back?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I quit my job at the beginning of the summer. I was burnt out and needed a break. Two months later, I took a new job and absolutely hate it. I miss my old job. I didn’t realize how good a job it actually was. I realize now I should have just taken an extended vacation. I see they recently posted a job really similar to what I used to do. Do you think they’d consider taking me back? Should I just apply, or should I try to reach out first? — Brady

J.T.: Message your former boss and be very upfront: You miss your old job; you would love to come back, and you wondered if they would consider it. Be specific about what you appreciate about the job. Humility can go a long way to helping them overcome the fact that you quit. Also, it can be a great testament to them that someone came back because they realized what a great place it was.

DALE: I’m so glad you asked this question, Brady, because it gives us the chance to make two important points. First, this is an example of one of life’s great lessons: You never know. That’s why you leave every job with all possible grace. Despite believing you’ll never return, you just never know. Second, walk a mile in their wingtips. That is, when you’re about to approach management about anything, you’re wise to consider the request from their point of view. Would hiring you be easier or harder than someone new? Easier, or course. You know the job. Would rehiring you set a bad precedent? Maybe. They might think, if I rehire this guy, it could make it easier for other employees to leave, knowing they can come back. But J.T. is right that you can spin your return as a testament to other employees about how good they have it.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about HR, “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.