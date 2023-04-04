Dear J.T. & Dale: My company got me an office in a co-working space which I love. However, a company just moved in that has 10 employees here, and they are super loud. I mean, they have taken over the whole place. I’ll be on phone calls, and I won’t even be able to hear myself speaking. I’ve reached out to the office manager to express my concerns, but she said they can do nothing. They can’t have a quiet rule. Do you think it would be inappropriate to talk to this group directly? — Linda

J.T.: It’s definitely worth a try. But I would start by befriending them. Perhaps the next time they’re all hanging out having coffee, you could introduce yourself and ask to join in. If you can make friends with them and learn more about them, it would be easier down the line to politely ask if there could be a way for you to put a sign up when you’re working on something important so that they can try to keep the noise down just a little bit. I would build the relationship first, which will make it easier for them to want to accommodate you.

DALE: Maybe that would work, but here’s the image coming into my mind as you’re offering that suggestion: You make friends with this boisterous bunch, and then you become an office joke — suddenly you get a nickname like Linda the Librarian, and they make exaggerated shushing noises and pretend to care. If that sounds like a bit of a laugh to you, then give it a try. But if that doesn’t help, then I think you simply need to find a different co-working space. Tell your employer why you need to switch — “Help! My productivity is plummeting!” — and they’ll support you. There is such a range of co-working options these days that I’m confident you can find one with privacy and quiet places, and also with colleagues who can lift your spirits and your skills. This means that the rowdy crew that moved in will be a blessing, offering an impetus to reassess your workplace options.

Dear J.T. & Dale: My company hired 20 new people in the last six months. I just learned that those doing the same job as mine are getting paid more. I am furious. How can I go to my boss and demand more pay and even some back pay to compensate? I have a decade of experience with this company and have literally been training these people. — Emily

DALE: Don’t let yourself be furious. This is great news. All that happened is that your company got whipsawed by the changing economy — thanks to good old supply and demand, they had to pay more when they needed more people. Sure, it would have been nice of them to go back and revise everyone’s salary, but companies wait, hope, stall and ... eventually, the day comes when veteran employees realize what’s happened, and then the company comes through.

J.T.: In the hiring surge that happened in 2022, a lot of companies weren’t even paying attention to the fact that the talent they were hiring was making more than the talent they had on the current payroll. I know that sounds crazy, but it happens. Given that you have been training these rookies and have experience, I would go in and express how much you’ve enjoyed upskilling the team and that, in doing so, you’re curious as to what it is going to take to be compensated at their level, if not higher.

DALE: Definitely higher.

J.T.: You can even politely ask if there might be any compensation for your work to get them all up to speed. The key is to stay calm throughout the negotiation process. Being angry will not help. When you are polite and positive but clear that your intention is to rectify the situation, you will get the best results!