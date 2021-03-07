Judge: Arizona utility regulators can access corporate records with majority vote

Arizona utility regulators seeking access to corporate records, including how they’ve influenced political races, are out of luck unless they can get at least two of their colleagues to go along.

In a new ruling, the state Court of Appeals affirmed that members of the Arizona Corporation Commission have an individual right to look at the books of not only a utility but its parent company.

This legal dispute involves Arizona Public Service, Pinnacle West Capital Corp., and questions about the money it has spent — and may spend in the future — to elect candidates of its choice.

But appellate Judge Kent Cattani said it is the commission as a whole that sets the rules of its operation.

And one of those rules is that the five-member panel, or at least a majority, has to resolve the situation when there are objections to subpoenas.

Cattani also rejected a bid by Bob Burns, who was a member of and chairman of the commission when this legal fight started, to overrule his colleagues who had no interest in pushing APS for the information.

He said that would be amounting to the judiciary “directly interfering” in the operation of the commission which is a separate constitutionally created body.