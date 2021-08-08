Juniper Advisory Adds Four to Their Nonprofit M&A Team

Benson joins after nearly 25 years at the Mayo Clinic, beginning as an Administrative Fellow and ending as Vice Chair of domestic and international provider relations. This included growing the Mayo Clinical Care Network from inception to over 35 nonprofit health systems in the US and 11 global members across Mexico, China, Korea, Singapore, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates. He has an unparalleled understanding of how organizations in the hospital industry can create value together short of change of control transactions.