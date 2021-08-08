Juniper Advisory Adds Four to Their Nonprofit M&A Team

DALLAS & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisitions--Juniper Advisory is pleased to announce the additions of Brent McDonald as Managing Director, Chris Benson as Executive Director, Casey Webb as Executive Director, and Adam Davis as Associate.
“Brent, Chris, Casey, and Adam are great additions to our team, each with exceptional experience that they bring to the firm,” said Rex Burgdorfer, partner at Juniper Advisory. “Their varied skills and expertise in investment banking, corporate development, hospital operations and advisory work for not-for-profit institutions augment Juniper’s existing industry-leading offerings to our clients.”
Prior to Juniper, McDonald led the not-for-profit healthcare M&A group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (NYSE: BAC). He previously headed the acquisition and development department at Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC), advising on strategic direction and responsible for execution of the company’s strategic transactions. Earlier in his career, Brent was an attorney with Norton Rose Fulbright, where he practiced healthcare, tax, non-profit, private equity, and M&A law.
Benson joins after nearly 25 years at the Mayo Clinic, beginning as an Administrative Fellow and ending as Vice Chair of domestic and international provider relations. This included growing the Mayo Clinical Care Network from inception to over 35 nonprofit health systems in the US and 11 global members across Mexico, China, Korea, Singapore, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates. He has an unparalleled understanding of how organizations in the hospital industry can create value together short of change of control transactions.
Webb joins from Huron Consulting (NASDAQ: HURN) where she helped found the Transaction Advisory Group, Huron’s investment banking unit. She brings over a decade of experience advising hospitals and other not-for-profit institutions on growth and divestiture issues including financial forecasts, valuations, academic affiliations, and subsector business-line scenario planning.
Davis joins from Fitch Ratings where he assigned and surveilled credit ratings for hospital, health systems, senior living and higher education issuers. He was previously with Cain Brothers where he led a variety of analytical functions for tax-exempt and taxable bond financings that funded new capital projects, debt restructurings, and/or acquisitions. Davis has an MBA in Healthcare Administration from the Baruch College Mt. Sinai School of Medicine
“Juniper is a unique, client-centric advisory firm with a strong and respected track record of assisting hospital and health system clients in meeting their strategic goals and objectives. I am honored to join the firm and look forward to continuing the legacy of providing independent, thoughtful strategic advice and execution to position clients for long-term sustainability and relevance,” said McDonald.
“Adding these four professionals to our team will enable Juniper to continue providing experienced, conflict free, and results oriented advice to our clients,” concluded Jordan Shields partner at Juniper Advisory.
About Juniper Advisory
Juniper is a specialized, independent advisory firm focused exclusively on providing hospitals, health systems, and higher education institutions with expert guidance related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures, and a range of M&A strategies. Over the last 30 years, the Juniper team has worked with more than 200 of the nation’s leading not-for-profit organizations on strategic business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the hospital industry.
