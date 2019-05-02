PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert
Financial Credit Union, which turns 80 years old this month, is
continuing its ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign, and spreading joy
across the Valley. One such random act came at the perfect time for
Queen Creek’s Kate Norwood.
Thinking she was headed to the Lyft Driver Hub to film a Mother’s Day
media segment recently, Norwood was surprised when a large group of
Desert Financial employees wearing brightly colored shirts walked into
the room with a giant check.
Turns out, the single mother of three was there to be celebrated. Desert
Financial employees gave her a check for $1,000 and $200 in additional
movie-themed goodies. Lyft added to the day’s surprises, with a $200
Visa gift card and $300 in Lyft credit.
“Our Random Acts of Kindness campaign spreads kindness around the Valley
through giveaways, surprises and more,” says Desert Financial President
& CEO Jeff Meshey. “Providing Kate with some extra funds and a
movie-themed gift basket as a random act was especially meaningful just
ahead of Mother’s Day.”
The Random Act of Kindness was the result of another kindness - a Team
Member at Desert Financial’s Queen Creek branch location heard the
mother’s story and submitted her as a candidate for the program. She was
delighted when she heard the news that Kate had been selected.
“Kate’s story touched my heart, and I was so happy to help by nominating
her,” said Lexis Najer, Member Solutions Representative, Desert
Financial.
The team at Lyft was also critical to pulling off the special moment.
When Desert Financial reached out to them about the opportunity to
highlight one of their drivers who also happened to be a Desert
Financial member, they jumped at the chance.
“We appreciate our drivers and what they contribute to Lyft, so this was
a fun and special way to help honor one of them,” says Drena Kusari,
Regional General Manager, Lyft.
Desert Financial’s Random Acts of Kindness are continuing throughout the
region in 2019, and will be especially visible this month as the credit
union celebrates 80 years.
For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/desertfinancial.
Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest
credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and
48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert
Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team
and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the
community and its members, through programs including Teacher
Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.
Lyft
Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve
people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to
95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in
Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by
offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting
transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric
scooters, and public transit partnerships.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT
Melissa Forbes
ANDERSON for Desert
Financial Credit Union
M: (702) 856-9059