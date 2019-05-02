PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert

Financial Credit Union, which turns 80 years old this month, is

continuing its ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign, and spreading joy

across the Valley. One such random act came at the perfect time for

Queen Creek’s Kate Norwood.

Thinking she was headed to the Lyft Driver Hub to film a Mother’s Day

media segment recently, Norwood was surprised when a large group of

Desert Financial employees wearing brightly colored shirts walked into

the room with a giant check.

Turns out, the single mother of three was there to be celebrated. Desert

Financial employees gave her a check for $1,000 and $200 in additional

movie-themed goodies. Lyft added to the day’s surprises, with a $200

Visa gift card and $300 in Lyft credit.

“Our Random Acts of Kindness campaign spreads kindness around the Valley

through giveaways, surprises and more,” says Desert Financial President

& CEO Jeff Meshey. “Providing Kate with some extra funds and a

movie-themed gift basket as a random act was especially meaningful just

ahead of Mother’s Day.”

The Random Act of Kindness was the result of another kindness - a Team

Member at Desert Financial’s Queen Creek branch location heard the

mother’s story and submitted her as a candidate for the program. She was

delighted when she heard the news that Kate had been selected.

“Kate’s story touched my heart, and I was so happy to help by nominating

her,” said Lexis Najer, Member Solutions Representative, Desert

Financial.

The team at Lyft was also critical to pulling off the special moment.

When Desert Financial reached out to them about the opportunity to

highlight one of their drivers who also happened to be a Desert

Financial member, they jumped at the chance.

“We appreciate our drivers and what they contribute to Lyft, so this was

a fun and special way to help honor one of them,” says Drena Kusari,

Regional General Manager, Lyft.

Desert Financial’s Random Acts of Kindness are continuing throughout the

region in 2019, and will be especially visible this month as the credit

union celebrates 80 years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/desertfinancial.

Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state’s largest

credit union with $4.6 billion in assets, more than 330,000 members and

48 locations across the Valley. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert

Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team

and the wider community. In 2018, Desert Financial gave $7M back to the

community and its members, through programs including Teacher

Appreciation and Random Acts of Kindness. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com.

Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve

people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to

95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in

Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by

offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting

transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric

scooters, and public transit partnerships.

