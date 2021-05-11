Just Graduated? Don’t Make These Money Mistakes

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life after college can overwhelm many graduates, especially if it’s the first time they are handling personal finances outside of a school setting or without the help of family.

“When you’re managing money by yourself for the first time, it’s easy to make mistakes that can derail your financial goals right from the start,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “But taking the time to understand what mistakes to avoid, and why, will set you up to win with money for years to come.”