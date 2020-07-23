Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled World Tour Dates and Adds New Shows In 2021

Justin Bieber World Tour 2021— Pesented by T-Mobile— Hits the Road in North America Next Summer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour was to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added to the Justin Bieber World Tour. Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.

The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and includes new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and more.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.

As the official wireless partner for the Justin Bieber World Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES:

NEW 2021 SHOWS - ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th at 10am local time.


Date



City



Venue



June


 


 



7



San Jose, CA



SAP Center at San Jose



8



San Jose, CA



SAP Center at San Jose



11



Tacoma, WA



Tacoma Dome



22



Chicago, IL



United Center



23



Chicago, IL



United Center


 


July



 



 



3



Toronto, ON



Scotiabank Arena



8



Boston, MA



TD Garden



9



Newark, NJ



Prudential Center



11



Philadelphia, PA



Wells Fargo Center



13



New York, NY



Madison Square Garden



14



New York, NY



Madison Square Garden



16



Toronto, ON



Scotiabank Arena



17



Toronto, ON



Scotiabank Arena



20



Brooklyn, NY



Barclays Center



22



Atlanta, GA



State Farm Arena



23



Atlanta, GA



State Farm Arena


 


Aug



 



 



11



Los Angeles, CA



Staples Center



12



Los Angeles, CA



Staples Center



14



Inglewood, CA



The Forum


RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW


June



2



San Diego, CA



Pechanga Arena San Diego



4



Las Vegas, NV



T-Mobile Arena



5



Glendale, AZ



Gila River Arena



10



Portland, OR



Moda Center



13



Salt Lake City, UT



Vivint Smart Home Arena



16



Kansas City, MO



T-Mobile Center



17



Tulsa, OK



BOK Center



19



Minneapolis, MN



Target Center



25



Grand Rapids, MI



Van Andel Arena



26



Milwaukee, WI



Summerfest, AmFam Amp



28



Detroit, MI



Little Caesars Arena



29



Columbus, OH



Schottenstein Center


 


July



 



 



1



Pittsburgh, PA



PPG Paints Arena



5



Ottawa, ON



Canadian Tire Centre



6



Montreal, QC



Bell Centre



19



Buffalo, NY



KeyBank Center



25



St. Louis, MO



Enterprise Center



26



Nashville, TN



Bridgestone Arena



28



Washington, DC



Capital One Arena



29



Greensboro, NC



Greensboro Coliseum



31



Miami, FL



American Airlines Arena


 


Aug



 



 



2



Tampa, FL



Amalie Arena



5



Houston, TX



Toyota Center



6



Dallas, TX



American Airlines Center



8



Denver, CO



Pepsi Center



15



Sacramento, CA



Golden 1 Center


All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.

For further information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

For Justin Bieber: Gabe Tesoriero G.T@umusic.com

For the Tour: Kristen Foster kristen.foster@fullcov.com

