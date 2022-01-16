K-pop phenomenon entices Arizona businesses to cater to legions of fans

Popular music has long been a revenue generator for businesses, particularly since the 1950s, when rock 'n' roll and a focus on young listeners converged. Merch from the Beatles, Spice Girls and Britney Spears filled the shelves of retail stores around the world at the peaks of their popularity, bringing in customers and driving sales.

K-pop gives businesses another opportunity to capitalize on a genre’s popularity. One big difference is that these are Asian artists, often singing in their native languages, who appeal to a mostly English-speaking audience in the United States.

As a genre, K-pop has been around since the 1990s in South Korea, with brief flashes of exposure in the U.S. Still, no K-pop group found lasting success in the U.S. market until BTS released their breakthrough album, “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” in 2015.

Many businesses, small and big, have sought to cash in on it.

In May 2021, McDonald’s sold 1.2 million BTS-inspired chicken nugget meals, resulting in an increase of 40.5% in sales over the same period the previous year, according to the fast food giant.