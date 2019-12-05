TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richard B. Kauffman has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Holualoa Companies effective December 1, 2019.
I. Michael Kasser will continue to guide Holualoa as Founder and Chairman of the company. “Rick’s leadership has been an integral part of Holualoa’s success, and his becoming CEO is a natural step forward for the company,” Kasser said.
Kauffman, who has been with Holualoa since 2000 in various finance and operational roles, previously served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.
“I am honored to work with Holualoa’s skilled team of over 30 professionals and particularly with the partners on the company’s executive team, including Aroon Chinai (Chief Investment Officer), Stan Shafer (Chief Operating Officer) and Lani Baker (Vice President of Finance),” Kauffman said.
Holualoa was founded by Kasser in Hawaii 35 years ago. The company expanded to the Southwest in the Resolution Trust Corporation days with a Tucson office. The company continued to grow by opening offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Santa Monica, California. Further expansion led Holualoa to partnerships in Washington, DC and Paris, France.
“Holualoa Companies has grown over the years, and we are well positioned to continue our momentum into the future as we acquire and develop new properties in a number of markets across North America and Europe,” Kasser said. “This change is part of a leadership succession plan developed several years ago.”
“It is gratifying to see the company’s growth over time, and exciting to prepare for the future in this new role,” Kauffman said. “We all take great pride in the exceptional projects and developments we’ve been a part of over the years. Our partnerships at SkySong, The Arizona State University Scottsdale Innovation Center, Park Central Mall in Phoenix and the Camelback Collective mixed office/hotel development with a successful AC Hotel By Marriott Phoenix Biltmore, represent the company’s motto: Distinctive Name, Distinctive Projects. We are grateful for the support of our investors, tenants and suppliers, and look forward to continued success as we expand our portfolio of properties.”
Mr. Kauffman earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, with Distinction, from the Pennsylvania State University and received his CPA license. He worked for KPMG and Campbell Soup Company prior to joining Holualoa. Mr. Kauffman is a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and the Urban Land Institute and serves on various Boards of Directors of Holualoa portfolio companies. He also represents the company in its many charitable and community endeavors. Kauffman and his wife Sandy reside in Tucson, where they raised two daughters.
Holualoa Companies is a real estate investment firm focused on the successful acquisition, repositioning and disposition of real estate assets. Holualoa also acquires core assets in superior locations and participates in select development opportunities. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with offices in Phoenix, Santa Monica, Hawaii and Paris, France its investments span the United States and Europe and include office, retail, industrial, multifamily, self storage and hotel properties. For more information visit www.holualoa.com.
