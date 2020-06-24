KB Home Announces Ashmore at Gladden Farms Is Now Open for Sales in a Premier Tucson-Area Master-Planned Community

Homebuilder offers personalized new homes in Marana, affordably priced from the $210,000s
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ArizonaHomes--KB Home’s Ashmore at Gladden Farms is now open for sales, offering new homes ideally situated in a premier Marana master plan. The distinguished collection of affordably priced one- and two-story homes can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget. Ashmore at Gladden Farms boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona.
The Ashmore at Gladden Farms sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome in accordance with public health orders and safety procedures. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Additionally, the KB Home website makes it easy for home shoppers to view photo galleries, experience virtual home tours, explore interactive floor plans and discover the Design Studio.
“Ashmore at Gladden Farms is located in a desirable master plan that offers spectacular views of the area’s mountain ranges and access to exceptional amenities, including plenty of open space and parks to explore,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “The new community is also close to Interstate 10, providing for short commutes to downtown Tucson. As with other KB Home communities, Ashmore at Gladden Farms provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new, personalized KB home at a price that fits their budget.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. Every home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes and support healthier indoor environments. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.
The homes at Ashmore at Gladden Farms showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, loft and office spaces, ample storage and spacious master suites with walk-in closets. The new community features seven one- and two-story floor plans that offer up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,600 square feet. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products in insulation, paint, carpeting and cabinetry, and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards. Pricing begins from the $210,000s.
For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
Contacts
Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.