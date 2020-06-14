KB Home Announces Bella Tierra Is Now Open for Sales in a Premier East Tucson Location

Homebuilder offers new, personalized homes in an established neighborhood, affordably priced from the $210,000s.
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KBHome--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Bella Tierra, a new community situated in highly desirable East Tucson, is now open for sales. The new-home community is in an established neighborhood and offers home shoppers a rare opportunity to own a new, personalized home in a prime location. Homeowners will enjoy Bella Tierra’s proposed amenities, which will include pristine native landscaping, usable open space, walking trails, BBQ areas, a Zen garden and a dog park.
The Bella Tierra sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome in accordance with public health orders and safety procedures. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Additionally, the KB Home website makes it easy for home shoppers to view photo galleries, experience virtual home tours, explore interactive floor plans and discover the Design Studio.
“Our Bella Tierra community is in a unique and popular location. The community is minutes away from local parks, mountain bike trails at Fantasy Island and Fred Enke Golf Course, and a short drive to hiking and camping at Saguaro National Park and year-round outdoor activities at Mount Lemmon,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “The neighborhood offers homebuyers a selection of beautiful new homes in a tranquil East Tucson setting with views of the area’s stunning mountain ranges. As with other KB Home communities, Bella Tierra provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new, personalized KB home at a price that fits their budget.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. Every home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes and support healthier indoor environments. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.
Bella Tierra offers easy access to Interstate 10 and is just a short drive to downtown and some of Tucson’s major employers, including University of Arizona, Amazon and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The homes at Bella Tierra showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and spacious home offices. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,600 square feet. Additionally, the new homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor air environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products in insulation, paint, carpeting and cabinetry, and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards. Pricing begins from the $210,000s.
For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
