Homebuilder offers beautiful one- and two-story homes in a commuter
friendly Mesa location; priced from the $290,000s
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENERGYSTAR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ENERGYSTARlt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Allred Ranch,
its latest collection of new single-family homes in Mesa. Allred Ranch’s
easy access to Loop 202 and U.S. Routes 60 and 101 offers convenient
commuting throughout the greater Phoenix area. Prime shopping and dining
destinations, including Superstition Springs Center, Dana Park and
SanTan Village, are within a short drive.
At Allred Ranch, KB Home will construct 108 one- and two-story new homes
in six distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and three baths,
and ranging in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,800 square feet, the
KB homes at Allred Ranch feature desirable design characteristics like
spacious great rooms, ample storage and elegant master suites. Pricing
begins from the $290,000s.
Residents of Allred Ranch can enjoy the community’s proximity to
Countryside Park, which offers a variety of recreational amenities,
including sports courts, play equipment, picnic areas and a dog park.
Nearby Usery Mountain Regional Park boasts 3,648 acres where visitors
can enjoy camping, archery and 29 miles of multi-use trails and scenic
wind caves. There are also several golf courses close by, including
Arizona Golf Resort, Westgate Painted Mountain Golf Resort and Sunland
Village.
“At Allred Ranch, KB home buyers have the opportunity to purchase a new
home built with their specific needs in mind in a charming and commuter
friendly neighborhood,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s
Phoenix division. “With a plethora of nearby outdoor recreational
options, as well as family friendly entertainment choices, Allred Ranch
is an exceptional place to call home.”
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Allred Ranch, Saturday,
Mar. 9, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two
elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments and entertainment will be
provided.
The KB homes at Allred Ranch will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home
buyers between $1,020 and $1,572 a year in utility costs, depending on
the floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Allred Ranch sales office is located at E. Southern Ave. and S. Los
Alamos in Mesa. Take US-60 East to S Gilbert Rd in Mesa. Turn left on S.
Gilbert Rd., and right on E. Southern Ave. The community is 1.5 mi.
ahead on the left. The Allred Ranch sales office is open, Tuesday
through Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Monday, 2–6 p.m. For more information
about Allred Ranch or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
Contacts
Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583 or