Homebuilder offers beautiful one- and two-story homes in a commuter

friendly Mesa location; priced from the $290,000s

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENERGYSTAR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ENERGYSTARlt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Allred Ranch,

its latest collection of new single-family homes in Mesa. Allred Ranch’s

easy access to Loop 202 and U.S. Routes 60 and 101 offers convenient

commuting throughout the greater Phoenix area. Prime shopping and dining

destinations, including Superstition Springs Center, Dana Park and

SanTan Village, are within a short drive.

At Allred Ranch, KB Home will construct 108 one- and two-story new homes

in six distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and three baths,

and ranging in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,800 square feet, the

KB homes at Allred Ranch feature desirable design characteristics like

spacious great rooms, ample storage and elegant master suites. Pricing

begins from the $290,000s.

Residents of Allred Ranch can enjoy the community’s proximity to

Countryside Park, which offers a variety of recreational amenities,

including sports courts, play equipment, picnic areas and a dog park.

Nearby Usery Mountain Regional Park boasts 3,648 acres where visitors

can enjoy camping, archery and 29 miles of multi-use trails and scenic

wind caves. There are also several golf courses close by, including

Arizona Golf Resort, Westgate Painted Mountain Golf Resort and Sunland

Village.

“At Allred Ranch, KB home buyers have the opportunity to purchase a new

home built with their specific needs in mind in a charming and commuter

friendly neighborhood,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s

Phoenix division. “With a plethora of nearby outdoor recreational

options, as well as family friendly entertainment choices, Allred Ranch

is an exceptional place to call home.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Allred Ranch, Saturday,

Mar. 9, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two

elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments and entertainment will be

provided.

The KB homes at Allred Ranch will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled

faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and

water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home

buyers between $1,020 and $1,572 a year in utility costs, depending on

the floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After

selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert

design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the

process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they

may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,

cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Allred Ranch sales office is located at E. Southern Ave. and S. Los

Alamos in Mesa. Take US-60 East to S Gilbert Rd in Mesa. Turn left on S.

Gilbert Rd., and right on E. Southern Ave. The community is 1.5 mi.

ahead on the left. The Allred Ranch sales office is open, Tuesday

through Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Monday, 2–6 p.m. For more information

about Allred Ranch or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and

active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability

to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their

lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in

our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in

sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers

compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to

sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,

healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste

reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards

under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,

WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB

Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

