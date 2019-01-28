Homebuilder offers one- and two-story homes in idyllic natural
setting; priced from the $160,000s
FLORENCE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENERGYSTAR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ENERGYSTARlt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Crestfield
Manor, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Florence.
Crestfield Manor is convenient to Arizona State Route 79 and Hunt
Highway for easy access to the greater Phoenix area.
At Crestfield Manor, KB Home will construct 50 one- and two-story homes
and offer five distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and
two-and-a-half baths and ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,000 square
feet, the homes at Crestfield Manor also feature desirable design
characteristics like charming covered patios, spacious great rooms and
elegant master suites. Pricing begins in the $160,000s.
Community amenities at Crestfield Manor include a ramada, basketball
half court, and tot lot. Residents can also enjoy the community’s
proximity to a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking in the San
Tan Mountain Range. In the Spring, residents can enjoy a premier lineup
of country music stars at the annual Country Thunder Music Festival.
“KB Home’s simple home building process empowers our customers to build
the home of their dreams,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s
Phoenix division. “Crestfield Manor offers buyers the opportunity to
personalize their home in the KB Home Design Studio and select the floor
plan of their choice, all at an attractive price.”
The KB homes at Crestfield Manor will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and
fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and
water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home
buyers between $840 and $1,116 a year in utility costs, depending on the
floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can
select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Crestfield Manor sales office is located at 24195 N. Field Rd. From
Hunt Highway, head east on E. Arizona Farms Rd. Turn right on N. Felix
Rd., right on Cobblestone Dr., left on Lemon Ln. and right on Harvest
Rd. The sales office is on the right. The sales office is open Tuesdays
through Sundays 10 a.m. –6 p.m. and Mondays 2–6 p.m. For more
information about Crestfield Manor, or KB Home’s other new home
neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest
homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes
delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight
states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as
well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in
offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in
their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to
selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition,
our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of
homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take
a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency,
water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home
capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder
to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs —
ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn
more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
