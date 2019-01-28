Homebuilder offers one- and two-story homes in idyllic natural

setting; priced from the $160,000s

FLORENCE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENERGYSTAR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ENERGYSTARlt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Crestfield

Manor, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Florence.

Crestfield Manor is convenient to Arizona State Route 79 and Hunt

Highway for easy access to the greater Phoenix area.

At Crestfield Manor, KB Home will construct 50 one- and two-story homes

and offer five distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and

two-and-a-half baths and ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,000 square

feet, the homes at Crestfield Manor also feature desirable design

characteristics like charming covered patios, spacious great rooms and

elegant master suites. Pricing begins in the $160,000s.

Community amenities at Crestfield Manor include a ramada, basketball

half court, and tot lot. Residents can also enjoy the community’s

proximity to a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking in the San

Tan Mountain Range. In the Spring, residents can enjoy a premier lineup

of country music stars at the annual Country Thunder Music Festival.

“KB Home’s simple home building process empowers our customers to build

the home of their dreams,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s

Phoenix division. “Crestfield Manor offers buyers the opportunity to

personalize their home in the KB Home Design Studio and select the floor

plan of their choice, all at an attractive price.”

The KB homes at Crestfield Manor will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and

fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and

water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home

buyers between $840 and $1,116 a year in utility costs, depending on the

floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After

selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert

design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the

process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can

select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,

cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Crestfield Manor sales office is located at 24195 N. Field Rd. From

Hunt Highway, head east on E. Arizona Farms Rd. Turn right on N. Felix

Rd., right on Cobblestone Dr., left on Lemon Ln. and right on Harvest

Rd. The sales office is on the right. The sales office is open Tuesdays

through Sundays 10 a.m. –6 p.m. and Mondays 2–6 p.m. For more

information about Crestfield Manor, or KB Home’s other new home

neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest

homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes

delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight

states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as

well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in

offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in

their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to

selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition,

our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of

homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take

a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency,

water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home

capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder

to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs —

ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn

more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

