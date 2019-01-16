Homebuilder offers beautiful single-story homes in Phoenix-area

neighborhood; priced from the low-$200,000s

GOLD CANYON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENERGYSTAR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ENERGYSTARlt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Entrada Del

Oro, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Gold Canyon.

Nestled in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains, Entrada Del Oro

is convenient to U.S. Route 60 and Loop 202 for easy access to Mesa,

Chandler and the greater Phoenix metro area.

At Entrada Del Oro, KB Home will construct 32 one-story homes and offer

four distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two bathrooms,

and ranging in size from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, the homes at

Entrada Del Oro also feature desirable design characteristics like

charming outdoor patios, spacious great rooms and elegant master suites.

Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

Residents of Entrada Del Oro can enjoy the community’s proximity to a

variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking the Peralta Trailhead,

biking in Hieroglyphic Canyon, camping in the Superstition Mountains and

enjoying the scenic views of the Wave Cave. Golf enthusiasts can tee off

at one of the five nearby 18-hole courses with breathtaking vistas of

the surrounding area’s natural beauty. Entrada Del Oro is also close to

Superstition Springs, which offers several shopping, dining and

entertainment options.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Entrada Del Oro on

Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the

elegantly-appointed model home.

“KB home buyers at Entrada Del Oro will work closely with our dedicated

staff, who will guide them through every step of our simple new-home

buying process,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix

division. “With choice of floor plans, sweeping views and proximity to a

myriad of outdoor recreational options, Entrada Del Oro is a special

place to call home.”

The KB homes at Entrada Del Oro will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning

they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most

typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and

water-saving features are estimated to save buyers between $876 and

$1,092 a year in utility costs, depending on the floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After

selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert

design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the

process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can

select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,

cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Entrada Del Oro sales office is located at 18437 E. El Buho Pequeno

in Gold Canyon. From Superstition Freeway 60, turn left on W. El Camino

Viejo and continue onto Entrada Del Oro Blvd. Turn left on El Buho

Pequeno. The sales office will be on the left. The sales office is open

Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Mondays 2–6 p.m. For more

information about Entrada Del Oro, or KB Home’s other new home

neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We

are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what

they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and

exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.

In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower

the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale

home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy

efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart

home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national

builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder

programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you

to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

