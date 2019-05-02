Homebuilder debuts new single-family home community in popular
Northwest Tucson; priced from the mid-$200,000s
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Estrella
Estates, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Northwest
Tucson. The community’s commuter friendly location offers easy access to
Interstate 10 and Tucson’s major employment centers, and is convenient
to area dining, shopping and entertainment.
At Estrella Estates, KB Home will construct 52 one- and two-story homes
and offer six distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and three
baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,700 square
feet, the KB homes at Estrella Estates also feature desirable
characteristics like open floor plans, covered patios, elegant master
suites and design elements that can be tailored to each homebuyer’s
tastes and budget. Pricing begins from the mid-$200,000s.
Residents at Estrella Estates will enjoy the community’s serene setting
and views of the picturesque Catalina and Tortolita Mountains. Residents
can also tee off at several area golf courses, and nearby Arthur Pack
Regional Park features fields, hiking and biking trails, picnic areas
and play equipment. Outdoor enthusiasts can take in the striking beauty
at a number of nature preserves, including Maeveen Behan Desert
Sanctuary and Trail, Saguaro National Park, and the Santa Catalina
Recreation Area. Tucson Premium Outlets® is just four miles
away, and school-age children can attend schools in the Marana Unified
School District.
“This new enclave of KB homes offers homebuyers a chance to own a new
home in tranquil Northwest Tucson,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB
Home’s Tucson division. “Estrella Estates provides home shoppers a
compelling selection of spacious and flexible floor plans from a
respected homebuilder.”
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Estrella Estates on
Saturday–Sunday, May 4–5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may
tour the elegantly appointed model home. Refreshments will be provided.
The KB homes at Estrella Estates will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save
homebuyers between $800 and $1,344 a year in utility costs, depending on
floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert
design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can
select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Estrella Estates sales office is located at 9030 N. Wagon Spoke Ct.
in Tucson. From I-10, exit W. Cortaro Rd. heading east. Turn left on
Thornydale Rd. and right on Wagon Spoke Ct. The community is on the
right. The sales office is open Mondays–Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.,
Fridays, noon–6 p.m., and Saturdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more
information about Estrella Estates or KB Home’s other new-home
neighborhoods in Tucson, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
Contacts
For Further Information:
Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583
or