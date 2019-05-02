Homebuilder debuts new single-family home community in popular

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENERGYSTAR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ENERGYSTARlt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Estrella

Estates, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Northwest

Tucson. The community’s commuter friendly location offers easy access to

Interstate 10 and Tucson’s major employment centers, and is convenient

to area dining, shopping and entertainment.

At Estrella Estates, KB Home will construct 52 one- and two-story homes

and offer six distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and three

baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,700 square

feet, the KB homes at Estrella Estates also feature desirable

characteristics like open floor plans, covered patios, elegant master

suites and design elements that can be tailored to each homebuyer’s

tastes and budget. Pricing begins from the mid-$200,000s.

Residents at Estrella Estates will enjoy the community’s serene setting

and views of the picturesque Catalina and Tortolita Mountains. Residents

can also tee off at several area golf courses, and nearby Arthur Pack

Regional Park features fields, hiking and biking trails, picnic areas

and play equipment. Outdoor enthusiasts can take in the striking beauty

at a number of nature preserves, including Maeveen Behan Desert

Sanctuary and Trail, Saguaro National Park, and the Santa Catalina

Recreation Area. Tucson Premium Outlets® is just four miles

away, and school-age children can attend schools in the Marana Unified

School District.

“This new enclave of KB homes offers homebuyers a chance to own a new

home in tranquil Northwest Tucson,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB

Home’s Tucson division. “Estrella Estates provides home shoppers a

compelling selection of spacious and flexible floor plans from a

respected homebuilder.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Estrella Estates on

Saturday–Sunday, May 4–5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may

tour the elegantly appointed model home. Refreshments will be provided.

The KB homes at Estrella Estates will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled

faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and

water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save

homebuyers between $800 and $1,344 a year in utility costs, depending on

floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After

selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert

design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the

process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can

select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,

cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Estrella Estates sales office is located at 9030 N. Wagon Spoke Ct.

in Tucson. From I-10, exit W. Cortaro Rd. heading east. Turn left on

Thornydale Rd. and right on Wagon Spoke Ct. The community is on the

right. The sales office is open Mondays–Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.,

Fridays, noon–6 p.m., and Saturdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more

information about Estrella Estates or KB Home’s other new-home

neighborhoods in Tucson, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and

active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability

to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their

lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in

our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in

sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers

compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to

sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,

healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste

reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards

under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,

WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB

Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

