KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Latest New-Home Community, Layton Lakes, in the Highly Desirable Town of Gilbert

Homebuilder expands its Phoenix-area presence with a new community of personalized homes situated in one of the area’s premier master plans, priced from the $350,000s
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Layton Lakes, a new single-family home community situated in the highly desirable town of Gilbert. The new neighborhood offers a distinguished collection of personalized ranch-style homes in one of the area’s premier master-planned communities.
“We are proud to be opening our first new community in the popular Layton Lakes master plan,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The community is situated in an attractive Gilbert location and hosts numerous amenities such as parks, lakes, trails and open space providing a tranquil setting where homeowners can relax and explore.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. All homes built meet or surpass ENERGY STAR® certification standards, meaning the homes have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical used homes. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.
Layton Lakes residents can enjoy the community’s numerous amenities, including beautiful streams and lakes for fishing, walking and equestrian trails, ramadas and BBQ areas as well as playgrounds, tennis courts, baseball fields and an outdoor pavilion with a children’s splash pad. The community's four single-story floor plans offer up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. These new homes feature desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and master suites with walk-in closets.
The popular Gilbert location is just minutes to Highway 101 and Loop 202, providing an easy commute to Phoenix-area employment centers as well as quick access to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Residents of Layton Lakes will have access to highly desirable schools as well as shopping and dining at nearby Chandler Fashion Center and SanTan Village. Pricing begins in the $350,000s.
