Homebuilder offers beautiful new homes in highly sought-after

Phoenix-area community; priced from the low-$200,000s

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marbella Ranch,

its latest collection of new single-family homes in the Phoenix area.

Located near the heart of Glendale and just minutes from Westgate

Entertainment District and Luke Air Force Base, Marbella Ranch is

convenient to Loop 303, Loop 101 and Interstate 10.

Marbella Ranch will feature several community amenities, including a

play structure, shade structure, picnic tables and benches, and is also

near several recreational facilities. KB homebuyers can enjoy their free

time at several area golf courses, the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium &

Safari Park, and Dust Devil Park, which includes a playground, splash

pad, skate plaza and basketball court. At nearby White Tank Mountain

Regional Park, visitors can explore nearly 30,000 acres of mountain and

desert landscape via hiking, biking and equestrian trails. Sports fans

can take in the action at Camelback Ranch, the spring training home of

the Los Angeles Dodgers® and the Chicago White Sox®,

cheer on the Arizona Cardinals® at State Farm Stadium or

watch the Coyotes® at Gila River Arena. Prime shopping,

dining and entertainment is available at nearby Westgate Entertainment

District, and residents can try their luck at Desert Diamond Casino.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Marbella Ranch on

Friday, Nov. 30 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the

three elegantly appointed model homes. In total, KB Home will be

constructing 84 one- and two-story homes, offered in six distinct floor

plans. With up to five bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from

1,500 to 2,500 square feet, the KB homes at Marbella Ranch also feature

desirable design characteristics like open floor plans, lofts and

spacious walk-in closets. Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

“With such a range of activities and attractions within a few minutes’

drive, Marbella Ranch has a lot to offer KB homebuyers,” said Kevin

McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “It is also

convenient to major employment centers, and the available floor plans

are flexible enough to adjust to a variety of needs, making it a truly

appealing homeownership opportunity.”

The KB homes at Marbella Ranch will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled

faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and

water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save

homebuyers between $1,416 and $1,788 a year in utility costs, depending

on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and preferences.

After selecting their homesite and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work

with expert design consultants, who can guide them through every aspect

of the process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where

they may select from a plethora of design choices, including

countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Marbella Ranch sales office is located at the intersection of N. El

Mirage Rd. and W. Glendale Ave. From I-10 West, take Exit 7B/Hwy. 101

Loop North. Exit W. Glendale Ave. and turn left. Continue for

approximately 3.5 miles to the community on the right. The sales office

is open Mondays, 2–6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

For more information about Marbella Ranch or KB Home’s other new-home

neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 36 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We

are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what

they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and

exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.

In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower

the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale

home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy

efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart

home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national

builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder

programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you

to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

