Homebuilder offers beautiful new homes in highly sought-after
Phoenix-area community; priced from the low-$200,000s
GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marbella Ranch,
its latest collection of new single-family homes in the Phoenix area.
Located near the heart of Glendale and just minutes from Westgate
Entertainment District and Luke Air Force Base, Marbella Ranch is
convenient to Loop 303, Loop 101 and Interstate 10.
Marbella Ranch will feature several community amenities, including a
play structure, shade structure, picnic tables and benches, and is also
near several recreational facilities. KB homebuyers can enjoy their free
time at several area golf courses, the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium &
Safari Park, and Dust Devil Park, which includes a playground, splash
pad, skate plaza and basketball court. At nearby White Tank Mountain
Regional Park, visitors can explore nearly 30,000 acres of mountain and
desert landscape via hiking, biking and equestrian trails. Sports fans
can take in the action at Camelback Ranch, the spring training home of
the Los Angeles Dodgers® and the Chicago White Sox®,
cheer on the Arizona Cardinals® at State Farm Stadium or
watch the Coyotes® at Gila River Arena. Prime shopping,
dining and entertainment is available at nearby Westgate Entertainment
District, and residents can try their luck at Desert Diamond Casino.
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Marbella Ranch on
Friday, Nov. 30 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the
three elegantly appointed model homes. In total, KB Home will be
constructing 84 one- and two-story homes, offered in six distinct floor
plans. With up to five bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from
1,500 to 2,500 square feet, the KB homes at Marbella Ranch also feature
desirable design characteristics like open floor plans, lofts and
spacious walk-in closets. Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.
“With such a range of activities and attractions within a few minutes’
drive, Marbella Ranch has a lot to offer KB homebuyers,” said Kevin
McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “It is also
convenient to major employment centers, and the available floor plans
are flexible enough to adjust to a variety of needs, making it a truly
appealing homeownership opportunity.”
The KB homes at Marbella Ranch will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save
homebuyers between $1,416 and $1,788 a year in utility costs, depending
on floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and preferences.
After selecting their homesite and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work
with expert design consultants, who can guide them through every aspect
of the process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where
they may select from a plethora of design choices, including
countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Marbella Ranch sales office is located at the intersection of N. El
Mirage Rd. and W. Glendale Ave. From I-10 West, take Exit 7B/Hwy. 101
Loop North. Exit W. Glendale Ave. and turn left. Continue for
approximately 3.5 miles to the community on the right. The sales office
is open Mondays, 2–6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
For more information about Marbella Ranch or KB Home’s other new-home
neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 36 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We
are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower
the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale
home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy
efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart
home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national
builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder
programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
