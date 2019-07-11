Homebuilder debuts beautiful new single-story homes in an ideal Phoenix-area location; priced from the mid-$200,000s
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Park Meadows II, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Phoenix. Surrounded by breathtaking views of the neighboring mountain ranges, Park Meadows II is also convenient to Interstates 10 and 17 for easy commuting throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.
At Park Meadows II, KB Home will construct 34 new one-story homes in three distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 1,950 square feet, the KB homes at Park Meadows feature desirable design characteristics like spacious great rooms, ample storage and luxurious master suites. Pricing begins in the mid-$200,000s.
Residents of Park Meadows can enjoy the community’s planned amenities, including a ramada and playground, and the various sports fields, courts and picnic areas at Manzanita Park, which is within walking distance. A plethora of shopping and dining options at South Mountain Crossing is minutes away, and several entertainment opportunities, like the Phoenix Zoo, South Mountain Park and the Arizona Science Center, are a short drive from the community. Additionally, school-aged children living in Park Meadows may attend schools in the Phoenix Union High School District.
“This attractive and commuter friendly neighborhood offers an exceptional opportunity to own a personalized new home with an abundance of nearby amenities,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “Indeed, Park Meadows provides home shoppers the perfect blend of desert charm and urban conveniences.”
The KB homes at Park Meadows II will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $936 and $1,164 a year in utility costs compared to a typical resale home, depending on floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Park Meadows II sales office is located at 31st Ave. and Southern Ave. in Phoenix. From I-10 West, keep right at the fork to continue on I-17 North/US-60 West. Take Exit 197/19th Ave. and turn left on S. 19th Ave. After 2.6 mi., turn right on W. Southern Ave. and right on S. 31st Ave. to the community on the right. The Park Meadows II sales office is open, Mondays, 2–6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information about Park Meadows II or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.
