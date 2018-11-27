Homebuilder offers beautiful single-story homes in Gold Canyon

neighborhood; priced from the low-$200,000s

GOLD CANYON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Peralta Canyon,

its latest collection of new single-family homes in Gold Canyon. Nestled

in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains, Peralta Canyon is

convenient to U.S. Route 60 and Loop 202 for easy access to Mesa,

Chandler and the Phoenix metro area.

Residents of Peralta Canyon can enjoy the community’s proximity to a

variety of outdoor activities such as hiking the Peralta Trailhead,

biking in Hieroglyphic Canyon, camping in the Superstition Mountains and

enjoying the scenic views of the Wave Cave. Golf enthusiasts can tee off

at one of the five nearby 18-hole courses that have breathtaking vistas

of the surrounding area’s natural beauty. Peralta Canyon is also close

to Superstition Springs, which offers abundant shopping, dining and

entertainment options.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Peralta Canyon on

Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during which attendees may tour

the two elegantly-appointed model homes.

In total, KB Home will be constructing 47 one-story homes and offering

four distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two bathrooms

and ranging in size from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, the homes at

Peralta Canyon also feature such desirable design characteristics as

charming outdoor patios, spacious great rooms and elegant master suites.

Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

“At Peralta Canyon, KB homebuyers have an opportunity to purchase a new

home designed by them for the way they want to live,” said Kevin

McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The community’s

sweeping views and proximity to a myriad of outdoor recreational options

make it a special place to call home.”

The KB homes at Peralta Canyon will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning

they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most

typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and

water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $924 to

$1,152 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may

personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and

preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers may

work with expert design consultants who guide them through every aspect

of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom

where they may select from a plethora of design and décor choices,

including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window

coverings.

To get to the Peralta Canyon sales office; from Superstition Freeway 60,

exit onto Peralta Road heading east and the sales office will be on the

right. The sales office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to

6 p.m. and on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information about

Peralta Canyon, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 36 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We

are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what

they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and

exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.

In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower

the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale

home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy

efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart

home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national

builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder

programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you

to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

