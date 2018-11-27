Homebuilder offers beautiful single-story homes in Gold Canyon
neighborhood; priced from the low-$200,000s
GOLD CANYON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Peralta Canyon,
its latest collection of new single-family homes in Gold Canyon. Nestled
in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains, Peralta Canyon is
convenient to U.S. Route 60 and Loop 202 for easy access to Mesa,
Chandler and the Phoenix metro area.
Residents of Peralta Canyon can enjoy the community’s proximity to a
variety of outdoor activities such as hiking the Peralta Trailhead,
biking in Hieroglyphic Canyon, camping in the Superstition Mountains and
enjoying the scenic views of the Wave Cave. Golf enthusiasts can tee off
at one of the five nearby 18-hole courses that have breathtaking vistas
of the surrounding area’s natural beauty. Peralta Canyon is also close
to Superstition Springs, which offers abundant shopping, dining and
entertainment options.
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Peralta Canyon on
Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during which attendees may tour
the two elegantly-appointed model homes.
In total, KB Home will be constructing 47 one-story homes and offering
four distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two bathrooms
and ranging in size from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, the homes at
Peralta Canyon also feature such desirable design characteristics as
charming outdoor patios, spacious great rooms and elegant master suites.
Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.
“At Peralta Canyon, KB homebuyers have an opportunity to purchase a new
home designed by them for the way they want to live,” said Kevin
McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The community’s
sweeping views and proximity to a myriad of outdoor recreational options
make it a special place to call home.”
The KB homes at Peralta Canyon will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning
they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most
typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and
water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $924 to
$1,152 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.
As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may
personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and
preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers may
work with expert design consultants who guide them through every aspect
of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom
where they may select from a plethora of design and décor choices,
including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window
coverings.
To get to the Peralta Canyon sales office; from Superstition Freeway 60,
exit onto Peralta Road heading east and the sales office will be on the
right. The sales office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to
6 p.m. and on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information about
Peralta Canyon, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 36 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We
are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower
the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale
home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy
efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart
home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national
builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder
programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
