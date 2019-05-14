Homebuilder offers beautiful new single-story homes in commuter
friendly Phoenix-area neighborhood; priced from the mid-$200,000s
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Terra de Oro, its latest
collection of new single-family homes in Goodyear, is now open for
sales. Terra de Oro’s commuter friendly location offers easy access to
Interstate 10 and Arizona Loops 101 and 303.
At Terra de Oro, KB Home will construct 52 single-story homes and offer
five distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two baths, and
ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, the KB
homes at Terra de Oro feature desirable design characteristics like
covered patios, dens, spacious great rooms and elegant master suites.
Pricing begins from the mid-$200,000s.
Residents of Terra de Oro can enjoy planned community amenities,
including a playground and greenbelts. Golf enthusiasts can tee-off at
beautiful Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls golf courses, adjacent to the
community. Nature lovers will enjoy The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium &
Safari Park, located within a few minutes’ drive, as well as nearby
Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Terra de Oro is also close to shopping,
dining and entertainment at Palm Valley Pavilions West and several
professional sporting venues, including Gila River Arena, Goodyear
Ballpark, University of Phoenix Stadium and Chase Field.
“Terra de Oro offers KB homebuyers easy access to some of the best
urban, recreational and natural amenities of the greater Phoenix area,”
said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The KB
homebuying process, built on a platform of personalization and choice,
appeals to buyers who are seeking a simple path to create a home
tailored to their own preferences.”
The KB homes at Terra de Oro will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save
homebuyers between $1,536 and $1,704 a year in utility costs, depending
on floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, an exciting showroom where they
may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Terra de Oro sales office is located at 2732 N. 154th Dr.
in Goodyear. From I-10 W, take the Pebble Creek Parkway exit. The
community is one mile north on the right. The Terra de Oro sales office
is open Mondays, 2–6 p.m., and Tuesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more
information about Terra de Oro or KB Home’s other new-home
neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
Contacts
Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583 or