GOODYEAR, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENERGYSTAR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ENERGYSTARlt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Terra de Oro, its latest

collection of new single-family homes in Goodyear, is now open for

sales. Terra de Oro’s commuter friendly location offers easy access to

Interstate 10 and Arizona Loops 101 and 303.

At Terra de Oro, KB Home will construct 52 single-story homes and offer

five distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two baths, and

ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, the KB

homes at Terra de Oro feature desirable design characteristics like

covered patios, dens, spacious great rooms and elegant master suites.

Pricing begins from the mid-$200,000s.

Residents of Terra de Oro can enjoy planned community amenities,

including a playground and greenbelts. Golf enthusiasts can tee-off at

beautiful Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls golf courses, adjacent to the

community. Nature lovers will enjoy The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium &

Safari Park, located within a few minutes’ drive, as well as nearby

Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Terra de Oro is also close to shopping,

dining and entertainment at Palm Valley Pavilions West and several

professional sporting venues, including Gila River Arena, Goodyear

Ballpark, University of Phoenix Stadium and Chase Field.

“Terra de Oro offers KB homebuyers easy access to some of the best

urban, recreational and natural amenities of the greater Phoenix area,”

said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The KB

homebuying process, built on a platform of personalization and choice,

appeals to buyers who are seeking a simple path to create a home

tailored to their own preferences.”

The KB homes at Terra de Oro will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled

faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and

water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save

homebuyers between $1,536 and $1,704 a year in utility costs, depending

on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After

selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert

design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the

process at the KB Home Design Studio, an exciting showroom where they

may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,

cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Terra de Oro sales office is located at 2732 N. 154th Dr.

in Goodyear. From I-10 W, take the Pebble Creek Parkway exit. The

community is one mile north on the right. The Terra de Oro sales office

is open Mondays, 2–6 p.m., and Tuesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more

information about Terra de Oro or KB Home’s other new-home

neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and

active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability

to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their

lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in

our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in

sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers

compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to

sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,

healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste

reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards

under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,

WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB

Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

