Homebuilder expands its Phoenix-area presence near the highly desirable Westgate Entertainment District with homes from the $260,000s
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Northern Ridge Estates, a new residential community in Glendale. The new community is ideally situated close to popular entertainment venues, including the Westgate Entertainment District, the State Farm Stadium and Gila River Arena.
“Northern Ridge Estates is a gated enclave of attractively priced single-story homes situated in a highly desirable neighborhood,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “As with our other communities, Northern Ridge Estates is focused on giving home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new, personalized KB home at a price that fits their needs.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. All homes built surpass ENERGY STAR® certification standards, meaning the homes have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical used homes. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.
Northern Ridge Estates’ commuter friendly location is close to Interstate 10, Loop 101 and Highway 60, and offers easy access to job centers, downtown Phoenix and several entertainment venues. The gated community also provides residents with a playground and greenbelts. The four single-story floor plans at Northern Ridge Estates feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range from approximately 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. These new homes showcase desirable design characteristics like great rooms, storage space and designer kitchens. Pricing begins in the $260,000s.
