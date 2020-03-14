KB Home plans 76-house infill project in midtown Tucson

Developers of a large infill housing project in midtown hope to attract first-time homebuyers.

KB Home plans to build 76 homes on 6.3 acres near North Mountain Avenue, between East Fort Lowell and Prince roads.

The mostly vacant lot will have detached, two-story homes with side yards and garages, said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division.

“There are so many jobs in the vicinity with Banner and the University of Arizona,” she said. “We know a lot of buyers want to be in the middle of Tucson versus the outskirts.”

While most infill developments around town are being done by local homebuilders, national builder KB Home has been active with infill for several years.

“With the access to The Loop and river trails, the many outdoor activities are amenities,” McReynolds said.

KB Home worked with City Councilman Paul Durham’s staff in Ward 3 to communicate with surrounding neighbors.

“Councilman Durham is supportive of the infill because new home ownership in Ward 3 is a great benefit,” said Sarah Launius, Durham’s chief of staff. “These homes are expected to be at a price point that will work well for young professionals and first-time homebuyers.”