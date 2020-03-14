KB Home plans 76-house infill project in midtown Tucson

Developers of a large infill housing project in midtown hope to attract first-time homebuyers.
KB Home plans to build 76 homes on 6.3 acres near North Mountain Avenue, between East Fort Lowell and Prince roads.
The mostly vacant lot will have detached, two-story homes with side yards and garages, said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division.
“There are so many jobs in the vicinity with Banner and the University of Arizona,” she said. “We know a lot of buyers want to be in the middle of Tucson versus the outskirts.”
While most infill developments around town are being done by local homebuilders, national builder KB Home has been active with infill for several years.
“With the access to The Loop and river trails, the many outdoor activities are amenities,” McReynolds said.
KB Home worked with City Councilman Paul Durham’s staff in Ward 3 to communicate with surrounding neighbors.
“Councilman Durham is supportive of the infill because new home ownership in Ward 3 is a great benefit,” said Sarah Launius, Durham’s chief of staff. “These homes are expected to be at a price point that will work well for young professionals and first-time homebuyers.”
Although some neighbors weren’t happy about the new development, the city was able to negotiate some mitigation.
“Change is hard for neighborhoods and while we support more infill, we are sensitive to the existing neighbors,” Launius said.
“It’s not often that you find six acres of undeveloped land in the middle of the city. It’s a big deal.”
Among the concessions, KB Home agreed to build a decorative masonry fence around the development, scrap plans for second-story balconies over privacy concerns and plant more than 100 new trees around the subdivision perimeter.
Located between East Halcyon Road and East Haven Lane, west of Mountain Avenue, the development — Mountain Enclave — is expected to be open for sales in spring 2021. Pricing will be determined later.
