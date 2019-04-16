Homebuilder offers beautiful single-family homes in Phoenix-area

neighborhood; priced from the low-$200,000s

BUCKEYE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArizonaHomes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ArizonaHomeslt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Encantada Estates, its latest

collection of new single-family homes, is now open in Buckeye.

Surrounded by enchanting views of the White Tank and Sierra Estrella

mountain ranges, Encantada Estates is convenient to State Route 85 and

Interstate 10 for easy access to the Phoenix metropolitan area.

At Encantada Estates, KB Home will construct 113 one- and two-story

homes in seven distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and three

baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,500 square

feet, the KB homes at Encantada Estates feature desirable design

characteristics like charming outdoor patios, spacious great rooms and

elegant master suites. Pricing begins from the low-$200,000s.

Residents of Encantada Estates can enjoy many planned amenities,

including two community parks, walking trails and greenbelts. The nearby

Earl Edgar park offers a playground, track and multiple sports fields,

and the Buckeye Town Park boasts an aquatics center, skate park and

museum. Several professional sporting venues, including Gila River

Arena, Goodyear Ballpark, University of Phoenix Stadium and Chase Field,

are within a short drive.

“At Encantada Estates, home buyers have the opportunity to build and

personalize a new home amid a backdrop of stunning natural beauty,” said

Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The

community’s planned parks, walking trails and sweeping views will be

pleasant features for this established neighborhood.”

The KB homes at Encantada Estates will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled

faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and

water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home

buyers between $1,044 and $1,620 a year in utility costs, depending on

floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After

selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert

design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the

process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they

may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,

cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Encantada Estates sales office is located at 25606 W. Gwen St. in

Buckeye. From I-10, merge onto Hwy. 85 South. Turn left on MC-85 and

right on S. 225th Ave. The community is on the right. The Encantada

Estates sales office is open Mondays, 2–6 p.m., and Tuesdays through

Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Encantada Estates or

KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and

active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability

to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their

lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in

our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in

sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers

compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to

sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,

healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste

reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards

under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,

WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB

Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

