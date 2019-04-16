Homebuilder offers beautiful single-family homes in Phoenix-area
neighborhood; priced from the low-$200,000s
BUCKEYE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArizonaHomes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ArizonaHomeslt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Encantada Estates, its latest
collection of new single-family homes, is now open in Buckeye.
Surrounded by enchanting views of the White Tank and Sierra Estrella
mountain ranges, Encantada Estates is convenient to State Route 85 and
Interstate 10 for easy access to the Phoenix metropolitan area.
At Encantada Estates, KB Home will construct 113 one- and two-story
homes in seven distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and three
baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,500 square
feet, the KB homes at Encantada Estates feature desirable design
characteristics like charming outdoor patios, spacious great rooms and
elegant master suites. Pricing begins from the low-$200,000s.
Residents of Encantada Estates can enjoy many planned amenities,
including two community parks, walking trails and greenbelts. The nearby
Earl Edgar park offers a playground, track and multiple sports fields,
and the Buckeye Town Park boasts an aquatics center, skate park and
museum. Several professional sporting venues, including Gila River
Arena, Goodyear Ballpark, University of Phoenix Stadium and Chase Field,
are within a short drive.
“At Encantada Estates, home buyers have the opportunity to build and
personalize a new home amid a backdrop of stunning natural beauty,” said
Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The
community’s planned parks, walking trails and sweeping views will be
pleasant features for this established neighborhood.”
The KB homes at Encantada Estates will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home
buyers between $1,044 and $1,620 a year in utility costs, depending on
floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Encantada Estates sales office is located at 25606 W. Gwen St. in
Buckeye. From I-10, merge onto Hwy. 85 South. Turn left on MC-85 and
right on S. 225th Ave. The community is on the right. The Encantada
Estates sales office is open Mondays, 2–6 p.m., and Tuesdays through
Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Encantada Estates or
KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583 or