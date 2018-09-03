New Phoenix-area neighborhood offers expansive homesites and

three-car and detached garage options in desirable master-planned

community; from the $190,000s

MARICOPA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Homestead, a new neighborhood

of one-story ranch homes in commuter-friendly Maricopa, is now open for

sales. Situated in the established Homestead master-planned community

between W. Smith Enke Road and Honeycutt Road, Homestead is convenient

to State Route 347 and Interstate 10.

In total, KB Home will be constructing 84 one-story homes and offering

five distinct floor plans on expansive homesites. With up to four

bedrooms and two bathrooms, and ranging in size from 1,400 to 2,300

square feet, the KB homes at Homestead feature desirable design

characteristics such as spacious master bedrooms with large walk-in

closets, covered patios, and optional three-car garages, detached

garages or detached garages with a workshop. Pricing begins in the

$190,000s.

Residents of Homestead can enjoy the planned community amenities,

including parks, playgrounds, green belts, open space, volleyball and

basketball courts, and softball and baseball fields. Additionally, the

new community is just minutes away from Copper Sky Park, which offers 98

acres of nearly endless opportunities for fitness, fun and leisure. The

City of Maricopa Park includes softball and baseball fields, tennis and

basketball courts, a skate park, interactive playgrounds, shaded ramadas

with BBQ grills and picnic tables, a special event amphitheater, dog

park and a stocked lake for fishing enthusiasts.

“At Homestead, KB homebuyers can take advantage of the exceptionally

large homesites, distinctive floor plans, and wide array of design

choices,” said Rob McGibney, regional president of KB Home’s Southwest

markets. “Additionally, we expect the community’s planned amenities and

proximity to myriad recreational opportunities will be particularly

attractive to homebuyers who maintain an active lifestyle.”

The KB homes at Homestead will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning

they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most

typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and

water-saving features are estimated to save KB homebuyers between $864

to $1,140 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may

personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and

preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can

work with expert design consultants at the KB Home Design Studio, a

retail-like showroom where they can select from a plethora of design and

décor choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and

window coverings.

The Homestead sales office is located at 40775 West James Lane in

Maricopa. The sales office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00

a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more

information about Homestead, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods,

visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time

and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are

differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what

they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and

exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.

In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building

innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you

to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

KB Home

Craig LeMessurier, 925-580-1583

clemessurier@kbhome.com

