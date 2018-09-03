New Phoenix-area neighborhood offers expansive homesites and
three-car and detached garage options in desirable master-planned
community; from the $190,000s
MARICOPA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Homestead, a new neighborhood
of one-story ranch homes in commuter-friendly Maricopa, is now open for
sales. Situated in the established Homestead master-planned community
between W. Smith Enke Road and Honeycutt Road, Homestead is convenient
to State Route 347 and Interstate 10.
In total, KB Home will be constructing 84 one-story homes and offering
five distinct floor plans on expansive homesites. With up to four
bedrooms and two bathrooms, and ranging in size from 1,400 to 2,300
square feet, the KB homes at Homestead feature desirable design
characteristics such as spacious master bedrooms with large walk-in
closets, covered patios, and optional three-car garages, detached
garages or detached garages with a workshop. Pricing begins in the
$190,000s.
Residents of Homestead can enjoy the planned community amenities,
including parks, playgrounds, green belts, open space, volleyball and
basketball courts, and softball and baseball fields. Additionally, the
new community is just minutes away from Copper Sky Park, which offers 98
acres of nearly endless opportunities for fitness, fun and leisure. The
City of Maricopa Park includes softball and baseball fields, tennis and
basketball courts, a skate park, interactive playgrounds, shaded ramadas
with BBQ grills and picnic tables, a special event amphitheater, dog
park and a stocked lake for fishing enthusiasts.
“At Homestead, KB homebuyers can take advantage of the exceptionally
large homesites, distinctive floor plans, and wide array of design
choices,” said Rob McGibney, regional president of KB Home’s Southwest
markets. “Additionally, we expect the community’s planned amenities and
proximity to myriad recreational opportunities will be particularly
attractive to homebuyers who maintain an active lifestyle.”
The KB homes at Homestead will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning
they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most
typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and
water-saving features are estimated to save KB homebuyers between $864
to $1,140 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.
As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may
personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and
preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can
work with expert design consultants at the KB Home Design Studio, a
retail-like showroom where they can select from a plethora of design and
décor choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and
window coverings.
The Homestead sales office is located at 40775 West James Lane in
Maricopa. The sales office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00
a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more
information about Homestead, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods,
visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time
and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are
differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building
innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
