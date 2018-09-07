Builder offers new homes and private amenities in prominent,

commuter-friendly Maricopa neighborhood; pricing starts in the

mid-$100,000s

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Juniper at Desert Passage, a

commuter-friendly collection of new homes in Maricopa, is now open for

sales. Juniper at Desert Passage offers easy access to John Wayne

Parkway/State Route 347, Interstate 10, and Loop 202 for convenient

commuting to Chandler, Mesa, and Phoenix. The community is also within

walking distance of Legacy Traditional School, a K-9 charter school, and

the Central Arizona College Maricopa Campus.

Residents of Juniper at Desert Passage can enjoy the community’s

extensive planned amenities, which include a pool, walking trails and a

community park with sports fields and BBQ areas. Nearby Copper Sky Park

encompasses 98 acres of public recreational facilities, including the

Copper Sky Multigenerational Center, softball and baseball fields,

tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, interactive playgrounds,

shaded ramadas with BBQ grills and picnic tables, a special event

amphitheater, a dog park and a stocked lake for fishing.

KB homebuyers at Juniper at Desert Passage may choose from five

two-story floor plans that range in size from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet

and include up to five bedrooms and three baths. Among the desirable

design features characteristic of all the KB homes at Juniper at Desert

Passage are open kitchens, spacious great rooms, lofts and dedicated

laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the mid-$100,000s.

“This charming enclave offers a special opportunity to purchase a new

home in the popular and established Maricopa community,” said Rob

McGibney, regional president of KB Home’s Southwest markets. “Private

community amenities and a myriad of local recreational facilities offer

KB homebuyers an active and engaged suburban lifestyle at an attractive

price.”

The KB homes at Juniper at Desert Passage will be built to current

ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and

fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and

water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save

homebuyers between $888 to $1,188 a year in utility costs, depending on

the floor plan.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may

personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and

preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can

work with expert design consultants who guide them through every aspect

of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom,

where they may select from a plethora of design and décor choices,

including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window

coverings.

The KB Home sales office at Juniper at Desert Passage is located at

40525 W. Helen Court in Maricopa and is open Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to

6:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. From

I-10 East, take Exit 164/Hwy. 347 South/Queen Creek Road and turn right

for Hwy. 347 South. Turn left on Smith Enke Road, right on N. Porter

Road, left on W. Bowlin Road, left on Smyth Farms Circle, and right on

Catherine Drive. The KB Home sales office will be on the right. For more

information about the KB homes at Juniper at Desert Passage or KB Home’s

other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We

are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what

they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and

exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.

In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower

the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale

home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy

efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart

home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national

builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder

programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you

to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

KB Home

Craig LeMessurier, 925-580-1583

clemessurier@kbhome.com

