Builder offers new homes and private amenities in prominent,
commuter-friendly Maricopa neighborhood; pricing starts in the
mid-$100,000s
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Juniper at Desert Passage, a
commuter-friendly collection of new homes in Maricopa, is now open for
sales. Juniper at Desert Passage offers easy access to John Wayne
Parkway/State Route 347, Interstate 10, and Loop 202 for convenient
commuting to Chandler, Mesa, and Phoenix. The community is also within
walking distance of Legacy Traditional School, a K-9 charter school, and
the Central Arizona College Maricopa Campus.
Residents of Juniper at Desert Passage can enjoy the community’s
extensive planned amenities, which include a pool, walking trails and a
community park with sports fields and BBQ areas. Nearby Copper Sky Park
encompasses 98 acres of public recreational facilities, including the
Copper Sky Multigenerational Center, softball and baseball fields,
tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, interactive playgrounds,
shaded ramadas with BBQ grills and picnic tables, a special event
amphitheater, a dog park and a stocked lake for fishing.
KB homebuyers at Juniper at Desert Passage may choose from five
two-story floor plans that range in size from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet
and include up to five bedrooms and three baths. Among the desirable
design features characteristic of all the KB homes at Juniper at Desert
Passage are open kitchens, spacious great rooms, lofts and dedicated
laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the mid-$100,000s.
“This charming enclave offers a special opportunity to purchase a new
home in the popular and established Maricopa community,” said Rob
McGibney, regional president of KB Home’s Southwest markets. “Private
community amenities and a myriad of local recreational facilities offer
KB homebuyers an active and engaged suburban lifestyle at an attractive
price.”
The KB homes at Juniper at Desert Passage will be built to current
ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and
fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and
water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save
homebuyers between $888 to $1,188 a year in utility costs, depending on
the floor plan.
As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may
personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and
preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can
work with expert design consultants who guide them through every aspect
of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom,
where they may select from a plethora of design and décor choices,
including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window
coverings.
The KB Home sales office at Juniper at Desert Passage is located at
40525 W. Helen Court in Maricopa and is open Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to
6:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. From
I-10 East, take Exit 164/Hwy. 347 South/Queen Creek Road and turn right
for Hwy. 347 South. Turn left on Smith Enke Road, right on N. Porter
Road, left on W. Bowlin Road, left on Smyth Farms Circle, and right on
Catherine Drive. The KB Home sales office will be on the right. For more
information about the KB homes at Juniper at Desert Passage or KB Home’s
other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We
are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower
the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale
home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy
efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart
home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national
builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder
programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
Contacts
KB Home
Craig LeMessurier, 925-580-1583