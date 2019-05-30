Charming new-home communities offer a choice of one- and two-story
floor plans in commuter-friendly location; priced from the low-$200,000s
collections in the Blue Horizons master plan, The Enclaves and The
Traditions. Nestled in an idyllic setting near the Estrella and White
Tank mountain ranges in Buckeye, the communities offer easy access to
Loop 303 and Interstate 10 for convenient commuting throughout the
greater Phoenix area.
KB Home is offering two distinct collections of homes: The Enclaves and
The Traditions at Blue Horizons.
• The Enclaves are available in four distinct single-story floor plans,
with up to four bedrooms and two baths, and ranging in size from
approximately 1,600 to 2,100 square feet. Pricing begins from the
low-$200,000s.
• The Traditions are available in five distinct one- and two-story floor
plans, with up to five bedrooms and three baths, and ranging in size
from approximately 1,400 to 2,500 square feet. Pricing begins from the
low-$200,000s.
Residents of The Enclaves and The Traditions at Blue Horizons can enjoy
the master plan’s amenities, which include a basketball court,
playground, ramada and BBQ facilities and an outdoor amphitheater with
seating. Nearby Sundance Park also features a large shaded playground, a
dog park for large and small dogs, lighted sports courts and fields, and
a walking path. Skyline Regional Park, an 8,700-acre mountain preserve,
features 17 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback
riding. Shopping and dining are just minutes away at Sundance Town
Center.
“The charming new home collections offer buyers the opportunity to
personalize their home through our simple homebuilding process,” said
Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “Blue
Horizons’ commuter friendly location is also close to shopping, dining,
recreation and natural preserves.”
The KB homes at Blue Horizons will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save
homebuyers between $1,044 and $1,680 a year in utility costs, depending
on the floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio. There they may select from a
variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting,
appliances and window coverings.
The Enclaves and The Traditions at Blue Horizons sales offices are
located at 19987 W. Wilson St. in Buckeye, Ariz. From I-10 West, exit N.
195th Ave./Jackrabbit Trl. and turn left. Turn right on West Blue
Horizons Pkwy., then right on 200th Ave. The Blue Horizons
sales offices are open Monday, 2–6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday, 10
a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about The Enclaves and The Traditions
or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
