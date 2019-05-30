Charming new-home communities offer a choice of one- and two-story

floor plans in commuter-friendly location; priced from the low-$200,000s

BUCKEYE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24KBH&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$KBHlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EnergyEffcientHomes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#EnergyEffcientHomeslt;/agt;--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home

collections in the Blue Horizons master plan, The Enclaves and The

Traditions. Nestled in an idyllic setting near the Estrella and White

Tank mountain ranges in Buckeye, the communities offer easy access to

Loop 303 and Interstate 10 for convenient commuting throughout the

greater Phoenix area.

KB Home is offering two distinct collections of homes: The Enclaves and

The Traditions at Blue Horizons.

• The Enclaves are available in four distinct single-story floor plans,

with up to four bedrooms and two baths, and ranging in size from

approximately 1,600 to 2,100 square feet. Pricing begins from the

low-$200,000s.

• The Traditions are available in five distinct one- and two-story floor

plans, with up to five bedrooms and three baths, and ranging in size

from approximately 1,400 to 2,500 square feet. Pricing begins from the

low-$200,000s.

Residents of The Enclaves and The Traditions at Blue Horizons can enjoy

the master plan’s amenities, which include a basketball court,

playground, ramada and BBQ facilities and an outdoor amphitheater with

seating. Nearby Sundance Park also features a large shaded playground, a

dog park for large and small dogs, lighted sports courts and fields, and

a walking path. Skyline Regional Park, an 8,700-acre mountain preserve,

features 17 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback

riding. Shopping and dining are just minutes away at Sundance Town

Center.

“The charming new home collections offer buyers the opportunity to

personalize their home through our simple homebuilding process,” said

Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “Blue

Horizons’ commuter friendly location is also close to shopping, dining,

recreation and natural preserves.”

The KB homes at Blue Horizons will be built to current ENERGY STAR®

certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled

faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and

water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the

area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save

homebuyers between $1,044 and $1,680 a year in utility costs, depending

on the floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize

many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After

selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert

design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the

process at the KB Home Design Studio. There they may select from a

variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting,

appliances and window coverings.

The Enclaves and The Traditions at Blue Horizons sales offices are

located at 19987 W. Wilson St. in Buckeye, Ariz. From I-10 West, exit N.

195th Ave./Jackrabbit Trl. and turn left. Turn right on West Blue

Horizons Pkwy., then right on 200th Ave. The Blue Horizons

sales offices are open Monday, 2–6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday, 10

a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about The Enclaves and The Traditions

or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United

States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in

1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving

first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and

active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability

to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their

lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in

our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in

sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers

compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to

sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,

healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste

reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards

under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,

WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB

Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,

calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome

or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

clemessurier@kbhome.com

