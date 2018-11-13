SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#event--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company

that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate

innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today

participation in the following upcoming event with the financial

community.


Event:

 

 

Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom
Conference

Presenter:



Ron Nersesian, president and chief executive officer

Location:



Scottsdale, Arizona

Time:



Wednesday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. MT

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event and archived

at investor.keysight.com.

About Keysight Technologies

optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at

a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype

validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud

environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,

aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general

electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal

year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network

test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the

newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news,

Source: IR-KEYS

Contacts

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Denise Idone, Worldwide

(631) 849-3500 or

(516) 659-7049

denise.idone@keysight.com

or

INVESTOR

CONTACT:

Jason Kary

+1 707 577 6916

jason.kary@keysight.com

