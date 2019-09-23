Mobile WiFi Analytics Leader Demonstrates Situational Awareness Solutions for the Department of Homeland Security, and Critical Infrastructure Solutions at Key Industry Events
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Analytics--Kiana, the IoPSec™ (Internet of Persons for Security) solutions company that provides proximity and physical security services to organizations worldwide, today announced that the company will be exhibiting its latest location analytics technology for safety and security at two events in September and October. Kiana will be demonstrating and discussing its solutions, currently being developed with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and Motion Technologies Inc., at Mobile World Congress (MWC19) in Los Angeles and ITS Arizona, respectively.
Kiana was invited by the DHS S&T to highlight its technology designed to enhance the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) capabilities at ports of entry at MWC19 being held October 22-24. DHS S&T’s mission is to protect the public and critical infrastructure in key threat areas, and it strives to develop and implement technology solutions that address the nation’s most pressing homeland security challenges. Kiana will be co-located with DHS S&T at MWC19 in Hall South, Stand 1257. Participating as a DHS S&T portfolio company, Kiana Analytics has been working with the DHS for the past two years.
At ITS Arizona, being held September 24-25 in Mesa, Ariz. and focusing on intelligent transportation solutions, Kiana will be co-located with Motion Technologies in Booth 302. Motion Technologies is a veteran-owned and operated solution provider located in Tempe, Ariz. From UL 508A certified panels to metal fabrication and cable assemblies, Motion Technologies designs and manufacturers control panels to protect vital infrastructure and transportation solutions, e.g., power controls, lighting controls, etc., and address rugged networking requirements. Kiana partners with Motion Technologies to provide software that enhances the security of Motion Technologies’ hardware and keep its contents protected. Kiana and Motion Technologies will be demonstrating and talking about their combined solution at the event.
“We are excited to be partnering with the DHS S&T and Motion Technologies to showcase our latest technology designed for infrastructure security and physical safety,” said Kiana CEO Nader Fathi. “We look forward to discussing with attendees how they can implement similar solutions for situational awareness in their critical infrastructure.”
