Kick Off 2020 With an Exquisite Docket of Collector Cars at The 49th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, Live on Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, will serve as the exclusive provider of live online bidding for Barrett-Jackson’s 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction. Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will open its annual Scottsdale auction January 11 at WestWorld of Scottsdale with its QuikTrip Family Value and Preview Day. The live auction kicks off eight complete days of automobilia starting Sunday, January 12, and seven days of collector car sales beginning Monday, January 13, with online bidding in all auctions available via Proxibid.
The 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction includes the final 13 cars from the Vault Portfolio collection, the Scott Thomas Collection of rare supercars, as well as 21 vehicles from the collection of Paul Walker, the late “Fast & Furious” movie star. Additionally, up for bid is a vast selection of professionally built, award-winning Resto-Mods, highly collectible Ford Performance cars and Shelby American vehicles. Collectors will not want to miss the opportunity to bid live on these desirable collector vehicles, including:
Lot 1318—1968 Shelby GT500 Convertible: This Shelby GT500 Convertible is the only one produced in 1968 that was shipped to New Mexico. This vehicle has a dealer-installed 427ci V8 side-oiler engine and a 3-speed automatic transmission.
Lot 1353.1—2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition: This car is one of 343 produced and was built to celebrate Ford Motor Company’s 100-year anniversary. Finished in Heritage Blue clear coat with an Epic Orange racing stripe, this GT has 2,384 actual miles.
Lot 1357—1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Convertible: This professionally-restored Bel Air custom convertible placed in the top 25 out of 3,000 vehicles at the 2017 Tri-Five Nationals in Bowling Green, KY. Finished in Tropical Turquoise with matching leather interior, this car is the perfect addition to any collection.
Lot 1371—1995 BMW M3 Lightweight: This vehicle is part of the Paul Walker Collection and is finished in Alpine White III with the tri-color checker M-motif on the left-front and rear corners as well as a cloth and carbon-fiber trimmed interior. This car has just over 4,600 actual miles.
Lot 1397—2003 Saleen S7: Just one of 78 vehicles built, this car has been autographed by Steve Saleen. This Saleen S7 can reach 224+ mph, making it “…a very fast car that is fun to drive and never fails to draw admiring looks everywhere it goes.”
“We are thrilled to enter our 49th year in Scottsdale with a robust docket of vehicles collectors won’t find anywhere else,” said Craig Jackson, CEO and Chairman of Barrett-Jackson. “Online bidding with Proxibid ensures collectors anywhere in the world can bid and win, even if they cannot join us live in Scottsdale. With Proxibid, buyers have a front-row seat at the auction and a trusted online buying experience.”
Online bidders can rest assured their transactions are secure when they bid live on Proxibid. Proxibid offers the industry’s most comprehensive risk management system, designed specifically to manage high dollar transactions like the collector cars and automobilia up for bid in the 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction. Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform is powered by enterprise-class technology and infrastructure trusted by the world’s largest auction companies, and boasts a 99.9+ percent uptime, making it the safest place to buy highly valued items.
For more information about this auction or to begin bidding, please visit www.proxibid.com/barrett-jackson.
