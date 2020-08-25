 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KICTeam Acquires Teknipure, Expands Specialty Cleaning Support Across Healthcare and Manufacturing Industries

KICTeam Acquires Teknipure, Expands Specialty Cleaning Support Across Healthcare and Manufacturing Industries

  • Updated

 Cleaning and contamination solutions more critical than ever before with Covid-19 global pandemic

AUBURN, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--KICTeam, a global leader in proprietary cleaning solutions for high-cost-of-failure environments and products such as electronic devices and fintech hardware, announced today that it has acquired Teknipure. Based in Mesa, AZ, Teknipure is an emerging leader in specialty cleaning solutions for biopharmaceutical, medical devices, and advanced manufacturing markets.

Founded in 2008, Teknipure has been dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative contamination solutions for cleanrooms and other controlled environments. The products are designed to prevent, control, and remove contamination effectively and efficiently. Teknipure’s customers include medical facilities, pharmaceutical companies, microelectronics, optical, and flat panel manufacturers, aerospace and defense contractors, automakers and more. Many of these customers must abide by strict practices, rules and regulations.

“Technical cleaning has always been at the core of our business and Teknipure offers access to exciting new markets and products,” said Ian McCormick, CEO, KICTeam. “As we look to build a portfolio of high-performing businesses within the area of contamination control, we are excited by the possibilities offered by Teknipure and look forward to working with the team to build on their recent successes.”

“Our business was founded on the objective of delivering innovative, critical cleaning solutions to our customers across critical manufacturing & healthcare markets,” said Chris Heiland, vice president, Teknipure. “The global Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the need for these solutions and prioritized the need for a flexible supply chain with operations in the US. By partnering with Inverness Graham and KIC, we will be able to invest in US-based capacity and seamlessly accelerate growth with our customers.”

KICTeam is owned by Inverness Graham Investments, which has approximately $1 billion of assets under management.

“Teknipure and KICTeam both offer high quality innovative products in sectors where contamination control is critical to the performance of their customers. We are at the early stages with this platform and are committed to adding strategically complementary businesses to the platform,” said Trey Sykes, Managing Principal of Inverness Graham.

About KICTeam Inc.

KICTeam specializes in technology cleaning products that improve operational performance, prolong useful life and make it safe to use for both customers and staff. OEM equipment suppliers and their partners count on KIC’s patented products to make preventative maintenance, and corrective action quick and effective. KIC products are available from many OEM’s, from their Service operations, and from selected cleaning product suppliers.

About Teknipure

Teknipure is the premier developer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative cleanroom and other controlled environments consumable contamination solutions. Our products are designed to prevent, control, and remove contamination effectively and efficiently. Since 2008, we have responded to market needs by developing and supplying easy-to-use, well-identified, and continuously available products that are manufactured according to the most stringent standards. For more information, please visit https://teknipure.com/

Contacts

Media:

Erin Farrell Talbot

Farrell Talbot Consulting

917-232-9309

erin@farrelltalbot.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community
Business News

Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

  • Updated

In the first phase of the master-planned community, 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. The second and third phase of Yaqui Square will possibly include high-rise construction with retail, office and residential space. 

+12
Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
National News

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

  • Updated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News