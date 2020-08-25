KICTeam Acquires Teknipure, Expands Specialty Cleaning Support Across Healthcare and Manufacturing Industries

Cleaning and contamination solutions more critical than ever before with Covid-19 global pandemic
AUBURN, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--KICTeam, a global leader in proprietary cleaning solutions for high-cost-of-failure environments and products such as electronic devices and fintech hardware, announced today that it has acquired Teknipure. Based in Mesa, AZ, Teknipure is an emerging leader in specialty cleaning solutions for biopharmaceutical, medical devices, and advanced manufacturing markets.
Founded in 2008, Teknipure has been dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative contamination solutions for cleanrooms and other controlled environments. The products are designed to prevent, control, and remove contamination effectively and efficiently. Teknipure’s customers include medical facilities, pharmaceutical companies, microelectronics, optical, and flat panel manufacturers, aerospace and defense contractors, automakers and more. Many of these customers must abide by strict practices, rules and regulations.
“Technical cleaning has always been at the core of our business and Teknipure offers access to exciting new markets and products,” said Ian McCormick, CEO, KICTeam. “As we look to build a portfolio of high-performing businesses within the area of contamination control, we are excited by the possibilities offered by Teknipure and look forward to working with the team to build on their recent successes.”
“Our business was founded on the objective of delivering innovative, critical cleaning solutions to our customers across critical manufacturing & healthcare markets,” said Chris Heiland, vice president, Teknipure. “The global Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the need for these solutions and prioritized the need for a flexible supply chain with operations in the US. By partnering with Inverness Graham and KIC, we will be able to invest in US-based capacity and seamlessly accelerate growth with our customers.”
KICTeam is owned by Inverness Graham Investments, which has approximately $1 billion of assets under management.
“Teknipure and KICTeam both offer high quality innovative products in sectors where contamination control is critical to the performance of their customers. We are at the early stages with this platform and are committed to adding strategically complementary businesses to the platform,” said Trey Sykes, Managing Principal of Inverness Graham.
About KICTeam Inc.
KICTeam specializes in technology cleaning products that improve operational performance, prolong useful life and make it safe to use for both customers and staff. OEM equipment suppliers and their partners count on KIC’s patented products to make preventative maintenance, and corrective action quick and effective. KIC products are available from many OEM’s, from their Service operations, and from selected cleaning product suppliers.
About Teknipure
Teknipure is the premier developer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative cleanroom and other controlled environments consumable contamination solutions. Our products are designed to prevent, control, and remove contamination effectively and efficiently. Since 2008, we have responded to market needs by developing and supplying easy-to-use, well-identified, and continuously available products that are manufactured according to the most stringent standards. For more information, please visit https://teknipure.com/
