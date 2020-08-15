Kids and Money: Legal documents for college students

You’ve cut the hefty first-semester tuition check, and have locked in a meal plan. Textbooks have been ordered online, and the sheets, pillowcases and towels are boxed and ready to go.
But, have you thought about legal documents that might be needed in case of emergency to help your college student with health and financial matters? These include a FERPA waiver, HIPAA authorization, health-care proxy, a living will and a general power of attorney.
When your child reaches that milestone 18th birthday — in a few states it’s older — he or she is legally an adult and allowed to make their own decisions. That includes health matters.
If the coronavirus pandemic taught us anything, it’s that there’s always the unexpected to deal with.
“Without your child’s written permission, you can’t access medical records or make medical decisions on your child’s behalf unless certain documents are put in place, even in the midst of this pandemic, even if your student is covered under your health insurance and even if you’re footing all the bills,” Erin Anderson, senior trust counsel at Commerce Trust Co. in Kansas City said in a recent report.
Here are some documents to add to your pre-departure checklist:
FERPA waiver. While you’re writing the tuition checks, that doesn’t give you the authority to see your student’s grade reports, health records or any disciplinary issues. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act transfers those rights from the parents to the student at age 18.
While there are some exceptions in which your student’s prior written consent is not required, it is best to have the child sign a waiver to allow the school to disclose educational records to the parents.
The form can often be downloaded from the school’s website; or you can ask the financial aid office for a copy.
Granted, some children may balk at signing the waiver. But you could make it a condition of paying for college.
HIPAA authorization. Once a child turns 18, parents can no longer automatically access their child’s medical records. The HIPAA authorization form allows parents to get health and treatment information.
For example, if your child winds up in the campus health clinic, he or she may need to sign a HIPAA authorization form to give you access to treatment information.
Health-care proxy. This so-called health-care power of attorney — naming parents as medical agents — will give you the ability to make medical decisions if the child is unable to due to being incapacitated.
Power of attorney. This document provides parents with the authority to handle financial and legal matters, such as managing bank accounts and credit cards, if their child is incapacitated.
Living will. Also known as an advance directive, this document specifies your child’s preferences if he or she is in a persistent vegetative state, unable to communicate or otherwise incapacitated. Discuss this well before making the trek to campus.
Prescriptions. Before your child leaves for college, make sure prescriptions are up to date and there are enough refills to make it through the semester. It’s also best to find a pharmacy that’s within walking distance of their residence.
It’s also a good time to review your health insurance and homeowner’s insurance policies to make sure your child is covered.
Questions, comments, column ideas? Send an email to sbrosen1030@gmail.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.