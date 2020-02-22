Kids & Money: Ask detailed questions to ensure you're covered

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that understanding health insurance coverage requires constant attention to detail.
I thought I had done a pretty good job managing my coverage, that is until a hand grenade was lobbed my way when I visited my doctor’s office in December for lab work and my annual physical.
When the dust settled, I ended up paying several hundred dollars more than expected on health-care expenses. But it could have been much more if I hadn’t disputed some of the charges with the billing office.
The recent experiences reinforced the importance of asking more detailed questions and doing more research about costs and services before visiting the doctor’s office for a checkup or scheduling a procedure, including lab fees, facility charges and whether the hospital or urgent care center is in your health plan’s network.
Just like health insurance costs, the system is also shifting a larger share of the responsibility to patients to understand costs and coverage.
Those are some of the key takeaways about the health-care system that you should share with your kids, whether they are new to dealing with health insurance and its myriad quirks and complications or are a few years away from making those decisions on their own. It’s also an election year, which leaves plenty of opportunity for kitchen table discussions about how the candidates plan to “fix” the system.
I’ve had an individual health insurance policy since I became self-employed two years ago. Given my experience as a personal finance journalist, I thought I had things pretty well under control.
Imagine my surprise when I showed up for lab work before my physical and learned that my doctor’s office no longer accepted my health-care plan. When I signed up for my 2019 coverage in the fall of 2018, my insurer was in my doctor’s network. Two months later it was dropped.
No notification from the insurance company, which didn’t surprise me. But not hearing from my doctor’s office really irked me, because a form letter to all their patients in a similar situation would have been easy. The office had the information.
Although I chose to proceed with my physical rather than walk out of the office, I called a couple weeks later to dispute my charges after the bills arrived for the lab work and the exam.
After explaining my unhappiness, the billing representative said there wasn’t anything she could do to satisfy me and even said I should have canceled my exam and found another practice that did take my insurance.
That’s when I asked to be bumped up to a manager, who was somewhat more sympathetic. She at least agreed to charge me the same amount for what I paid in 2018 when my plan was part of my network. I thought that would be fair, given the surprise in my coverage.
It helped that I had a copy of the year-earlier bill in front of me to cite my out-of-pocket from the last physical. That challenge saved me several hundred dollars.
Lessons learned to share with your young adult child? Before scheduling a doctor’s appointment or medical procedure, check to see whether everyone involved is still in your insurance network.
In addition, to check on costs for a specific procedure, go to HealthcareBlueBook.com. Your insurer should also have online tools to help you compare costs.
Don’t hesitate to dispute a bill, and if you encounter a situation like mine where your provider is no longer in your network, consider shopping for another doctor who is. That’s what I’m doing.
Questions, comments, column ideas? Send an email to sbrosen1030@gmail.com