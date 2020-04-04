Kids & money: Credit card offers stack up for new grads

Samantha Garrett has been bombarded by nearly 60 credit card offers in the last few months from many financial services companies. She didn’t request the offers, nor does she plan to sign up for any of them.
Garrett, who already has two cards, fits a marketing demographic that credit card issuers find particularly attractive: She’s in her mid-20s, and is a college student about to graduate with good career prospects.
Experts say students are among the most targeted groups for preapproved credit card offers because companies view them as prized long-term customers.
But, if Garrett’s situation is typical, talk about application inundation.
Earlier this year, the 25-year-old completed a study abroad program in Italy before the start of her final semester in the architectural school at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. While away, credit card mailings came to her aunt’s house in Fayetteville where she had been living prior to her trip.
Her aunt saved all the marketing pitches, which were shared with me along with a photograph of the stack of mail.
Here’s a sample: There are six from Capital One; five Discover “For College...For Life” offers; 16 Bank of America applications; 16 Delta Skymiles offers linked to American Express, including one Gold Card offer; one for the United Airlines Explorer card; three from Sallie Mae, and a handful of others.
As for the terms, Sallie Mae marketed a prequalified personal loan of up to $35,000, while United’s card came with 45,000 rewards points, no annual fee and $200 in travel credits. Delta dangled 50,000 travel miles, Capital One pitched a zero annual fee and a 0% introductory annual percentage rate. Bank of America’s cash reward card included a $200 cash bonus offer and 3% cash back.
“I was amazed at how many showed up in a few short months,” Garrett said. “I found it very inappropriate to target me, especially being a student without an income.”
Direct-mail offers for credit cards are big business. For example, Mintel Comperemedia estimated that 391 million direct mail credit card offers landed in mailboxes in November 2018 alone.
There’s no harm or negative impact on your credit score by disregarding the offers, said Ted Rossman, an analyst with CreditCards.com. Indeed, he recommends comparing credit card offers to what you currently have in your wallet at least once a year.
“The market changes and your lifestyle does too,” Rossman said.
You can stop credit card solicitations by going to the credit bureau industry’s website, www.optoutprescreen.com, or by calling toll-free at 1-888-567-8688. Your name can be removed from the prescreened list either for a certain number of years or indefinitely.
“By opting out, you’re letting the credit bureaus know that you don’t want your information to be sold to credit card companies,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub.com.
One other option: Just ignore the offers “and run them through the shredder,” Gonzalez said.
