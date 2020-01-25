Kids & Money: Making college more affordable is hot election issue

Congress in December expanded benefits in tax-favored 529 college savings plans to cover the cost of apprenticeship programs and student loan repayments. Other bills expected to be debated this year go further.
True, this is an election year and impeachment proceedings, trade wars and worries in the Middle East will make it difficult for any legislation to get through the congressional gantlet.
But making college more affordable for families is a hot election issue, just as it was in 2016, so some possible fixes could gain momentum, especially as they relate to state-sponsored 529 savings accounts.
Money contributed after-tax to 529s grows tax-deferred and is withdrawn tax free when used for eligible expenses. There is no federal tax deduction for 529 contributions, but some states offer tax breaks.
One promising proposal that Congress might take a crack at in 2020 is the Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act, which could assist those entering the workforce or trying to advance in their occupation.
Introduced in December with bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, the proposed legislation (H.R. 5339) would expand 529 coverage to a broader range of workforce credentialing and certification programs. These programs were not part of the Secure Act, which was enacted at year-end and included the apprenticeship and student-loan benefits.
Under the workforce act, tuition, books, supplies and equipment required to enroll in or attend a non-degree program that prepares individuals for professional certification as well as any fees charged by certification programs for testing would be qualified expenses covered in payouts from 529 accounts.
For example, the bill would offer help for teachers seeking to be certified as reading specialists, college finance majors striving for a CPA or financial analyst designations, and construction workers learning to operate multi-million-dollar pieces of heavy equipment.
The nonprofit College Savings Foundation supports the act as a way to “close the gap” created with the passage of the Secure Act by covering a broader range of workforce programs than just apprenticeships.
The Professional Certification Coalition and the American Society of Association Executives also favor the workplace act.
“The legislation will reach a broader and more diverse group than just the 50% of Americans who attend college,” said Mary Kate Cunningham, ASAE’s vice president for public policy, in a press release.
SavingforCollege.com, a website resource for 529 accounts, in early January released its annual review of pending legislation affecting college savings programs.
One of the proposals highlighted was the 529 Options Act (H.R. 2679, S. 1623, and S. 220). The bill would expand qualified apprenticeship costs for 529 plans to include additional expenses such as child care and travel for those who participate in a qualified apprenticeship program.
In addition, the Student Empowerment Act (H.R. 621 and S. 157) allows 529 plans to cover K-12 expenses beyond tuition. Another bill with bipartisan support is H.R. 65, which includes homeschooling costs as a qualified 529 plan expense.
Regardless of how any of this legislation plays out, the good news for families is that Congress has shown a willingness in recent years to expand the permissible uses of 529 college savings plans. The plans now can be used to pay for tuition and other education expenses starting with kindergarten.
