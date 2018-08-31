OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suzanne Motica, director of product management in Kiewit’s Technology

Group, was recognized as a leader in the construction industry as part

of Constructech’s 2018 Women in Construction awards. The awards honor

successful women in construction who are leading projects and driving

technology for their companies.

Motica has been a major influence in Kiewit’s technology strategy and

roadmap for new product development, along with enhancements to existing

technology. She played a large role in the organization’s efforts to

continuously improve technology, buying or building new solutions that

help Kiewit deliver construction and engineering projects on time and on

budget. Her 20 years of construction and engineering experience have

allowed her to influence the technology strategy and drive solutions

that will solve process gaps with technology.

Motica has led numerous Kiewit technology deployments. Most recently,

she directed the deployment of InEight solutions, industry-leading

construction project management software that spans the entire project

life cycle. Motica maintains a customer-focused approach to delivering

the technology by involving stakeholder groups on and off project

jobsites in the product development process. Recently, she joined the

InEight team where she leads the professional services team.

The 2018 Women in Construction award winners were honored at a reception

that included a panel discussion about current challenges in the

industry, featuring other top women in construction as the panelists.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and

most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its

roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates

through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada and

Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety

of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; industrial;

power; building; water/wastewater; and mining. Kiewit had 2017 revenues

of $8.6 billion and employs 20,000 staff and craft employees.

About InEight

InEight combines proven technology with a

unified vision, delivering actionable insights and project certainty to

more than 25,000 customers and more than 750 companies. Built on a

history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight solutions

help companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all

aspects of capital and maintenance projects. With configurable,

integrated and field-tested solutions, InEight customers have the

visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project

completion.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015-registered

company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). For more

information, please visit ineight.com.

Contacts

Kiewit

Tom Janssen, 402-342-2052

Director,

External Affairs

kiewit.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles