HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced the start of a binding

open season to solicit commitments for an expansion of a portion of its

SFPP, L.P. (SFPP) system.

The expansion will provide for approximately 7,500 barrels per day (bpd)

of incremental capacity for the transportation of Mexican-grade gasoline

and diesel from El Paso, Texas to SFPP’s Annex Terminal in Tucson,

Arizona. The additional capacity will be provided through expanded pump

capability at SFPP’s El Paso Station. Pending a successful open season,

the full expansion capacity will be in service by Feb. 1, 2020.

Additional documents and details related to the open season will be made

available upon completion of a confidentiality agreement. The binding

open season begins today at 5 p.m. Central Time and ends June 24, 2019,

at 5 p.m. Central Time. Those interested in obtaining more detailed

information about this open season can visit the Kinder Morgan website

at www.kindermorgan.com

or contact Doug Meyers, director of business development in Kinder

Morgan’s Products Pipelines group, at Doug_Meyers@kindermorgan.com

or (713) 420-2856.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy

infrastructure companies in North America. We own an interest in or

operate approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 157 terminals. Our

pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil,

condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and

store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and

chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores.

For more information please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and

Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the

words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,”

“estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking

statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking

statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the

beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently

available to them. Although KMI believes that these

forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can

give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements

will materialize nor their ultimate impact on our operations or

financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these

forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described

in KMI’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended

December 31, 2018 (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere) and its subsequent

reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov

and on our website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking

statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the

extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any

forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or

other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers

should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Katherine Hill

Media Relations

(713) 420-6397

newsroom@kindermorgan.com

Investor Relations

(800) 348-7320

km_ir@kindermorgan.com

www.kindermorgan.com

