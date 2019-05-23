HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced the start of a binding
open season to solicit commitments for an expansion of a portion of its
SFPP, L.P. (SFPP) system.
The expansion will provide for approximately 7,500 barrels per day (bpd)
of incremental capacity for the transportation of Mexican-grade gasoline
and diesel from El Paso, Texas to SFPP’s Annex Terminal in Tucson,
Arizona. The additional capacity will be provided through expanded pump
capability at SFPP’s El Paso Station. Pending a successful open season,
the full expansion capacity will be in service by Feb. 1, 2020.
Additional documents and details related to the open season will be made
available upon completion of a confidentiality agreement. The binding
open season begins today at 5 p.m. Central Time and ends June 24, 2019,
at 5 p.m. Central Time. Those interested in obtaining more detailed
information about this open season can visit the Kinder Morgan website
or contact Doug Meyers, director of business development in Kinder
Morgan’s Products Pipelines group, at Doug_Meyers@kindermorgan.com
or (713) 420-2856.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy
infrastructure companies in North America. We own an interest in or
operate approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 157 terminals. Our
pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil,
condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and
store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and
chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores.
For more information please visit www.kindermorgan.com.
Important Information Relating to
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the
words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,”
“estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking
statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the
beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently
available to them. Although KMI believes that these
forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can
give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements
will materialize nor their ultimate impact on our operations or
financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these
forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described
in KMI’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended
December 31, 2018 (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere) and its subsequent
reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov
and on our website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the
extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or
other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers
should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
