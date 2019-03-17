  • New DC500 Series Implements Strict QoS Requirements for
    Predictable I/O and Low-Latency Performance



  • Kingston to Exhibit at Data Center World

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kingston

Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology

Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology

solutions, today announced it is shipping the Data

Center DC500R Enterprise SSD optimized for read-intensive

applications. This is the first drive in the DC500 series that

implements Kingston’s strict Quality of Service (QoS) requirements to

ensure predictable random I/O performance as well as predictable low

latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads. Next week, the

company will ship its DC500M SSD optimized for mixed-use workloads.

DC500R is ideal for read-intensive applications such as boot up, web

servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and

real-time analytics. Cloud service providers and software-defined

storage architects can leverage the drive’s consistent I/O and latency

performance to deliver the QoS needed in demanding read-centric

environments. At .5 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500R allows IT

administrators to maximize their investment in storage hardware with a

drive that delivers on performance, endurance and reliability. DC500R is

available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities.

“Eighty (80) percent of all enterprise SSDs deployed in data centers

require less than one (1) DWPD,” said Gregory Wong, president and

principal analyst, Forward Insights. “As data centers seek the optimal

balance between application-required endurance, capacity and cost, this

trend is expected to continue.”

“Quality of Service in an enterprise SSD is essential for Cloud

computing applications that require predictable storage performance

levels and meet customer service level agreements. The new DC500 Series

SSDs deliver excellent performance to intensive data center applications

from the development stage of the application to the end-user customer

experience downstream,” said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business

manager, Kingston. “To ensure the security of user data, DC500

incorporates end-to-end data path protection and power-loss protection

to safeguard data in-flight in the event of sudden power loss. This is

the optimal data center storage solution when you combine its

enterprise-class reliability and strict QoS requirements along with

Kingston’s legendary pre- and post-sales support.”

In one week, Kingston will add to the DC500 series with the DC500M SSD

optimized for mixed-use workloads in applications that have a more even

balance of read and write I/O demands on the SSD. It is ideal for Cloud

service providers and software-defined storage architects who need a

flexible infrastructure to effectively adapt and manage transactional

workloads. At 1.3 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500M is ideal for the

high-volume rack-mount server market for internal drive bay upgrades,

hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring

low-cost, high-performance storage subsystems.

Later this week, Kingston will showcase its DC500 series at Data

Center World in Phoenix, Ariz. (booth #403). As one of the

top industry trade shows on IT infrastructure and data center

strategies, Kingston will exhibit its entire line of server SSDs as well

as industry-leading Server

Premier memory. Server Premier memory features a locked BOM (Bill of

Materials) to ensure a consistent brand and revision of DRAM. All

Kingston server memory undergoes rigorous, patented dynamic burn-in

testing to simulate heavy server workloads designed to root out

early-life failure at the factory before they’re installed in the data

center. The combination of high-performance server SSDs and Server

Premier DRAM make Kingston one of the industry’s most complete providers

of end-to-end data performance solutions.

For more information visit www.kingston.com.

Data Center DC500 Enterprise SSD Features &

Specifications:



  • Optimized for read-intensive applications (DC500R):
    Responsiveness from low latency and consistent I/O performance
    delivers businesses the QoS needed in demanding read-centric workloads.


  • Optimized for mixed-use applications (DC500M): An exceptional
    balance of consistent I/O delivery and high read and write IOPS
    performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads.


  • Reduce application latencies: Data center’s hosting databases
    and various web-based applications can leverage the predictable I/O
    and latency performance.



  • Data Integrity Protection: ECC protection with advanced
    read/disturb management safeguards against data corruption for
    end-to-end data protection.



  • On-board (PLP) Power Loss Protection: Reduce the possibility of
    data loss and/or corruption on ungraceful power fails via power
    capacitors and firmware.



  • Form Factor: 2.5 Inch


  • Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility
    to SATA Rev. 2.0 (3Gb/s)


  • Capacities1: 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB,
    3.84TB (DC500M 3.84TB capacity available in later Q2)


  • NAND: 3D TLC


  • Self-Encrypting Drive (SED): AES 256-bit Encryption


  • Sequential Read/Write: (DC500R)
    480GB – 555MBs/500MBs
    960GB
    – 555MBs/525MBs
    1.92TB – 555MBs/525MBs
    3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs



  • Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500R)
    480GB – 98,000/12,000
    IOPS
    960GB – 98,000/20,000 IOPS
    1.92TB – 98,000/24,000 IOPS
    3.84TB
    – 98,000/28,000 IOPS



  • Sequential Read/Write: (DC500M)
    480GB – 555MBs/520MBs
    960GB
    – 555MBs/520MBs
    1.92TB – 555MBs/520MBs
    3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs



  • Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500M)
    480GB – 98,000/58,000
    IOPS
    960GB – 98,000/70,000 IOPS
    1.92TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS
    3.84TB
    – 98,000/75,000 IOPS



  • Quality of Service (Latency)2, 3, 4:
    TYP Read/Write: <500 µs / <2 ms


  • Hot-Plug Capable


  • Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling


  • Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics,
    life remaining, wear leveling, temperature



  • Endurance:
    DC500R:
    480GB — 438TBW5 (0.5
    DWPD)6
    960GB — 876TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6
    1.92TB
    — 1752TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6
    3.84TB — 3504TBW5
     (0.5 DWPD)6
    DC500M:
    480GB – 1139TBW5
     (1.3 DWPD)6
    960GB – 2278TBW5 (1.3
    DWPD)6
    1.92TB – 4555TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6
    3.84TB
    – 9110TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6



  • Power Consumption:
    Idle: 1.56W Average: 1.6W Max Read:
    1.8W Max Write: 7.5W



  • Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C


  • Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C


  • Dimensions: 69.9mm x 100mm x 7mm


  • Weight: 92.34g


  • Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7–800Hz)


  • Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)


  • MTBF: 2 million hours


  • Warranty/support7: Limited 5-year
    warranty with free technical support


Kingston DC500R (Read-Centric)

Part Number

 

 

Capacity

SEDC500R/480G

 

 

480GB

SEDC500R/960G

 

 

960GB

SEDC500R/1920G

 

 

1920GB

SEDC500R/3840G

 

 

3840GB



1



 

Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for
formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data
storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is
less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go
to Kingston’s Flash Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.


2




Workload based on FIO, Random 4KB QD=1 workload, measured as the
time taken for 99.9 percentile of commands to finish the round-trip
from host to drive and to host.


3




Measurement taken once the workload has reached steady state but
including all background activities required for normal operation
and data reliability.


4




Based on 960GB capacity.


5




Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Enterprise
Workload (JESD219A).


6




Drives Writes Per Day (DWPD).


7




Limited warranty based on 5 years or SSD “Life Remaining” which can
be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (kingston.com/SSDManager). A
new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred
(100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of
program erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one (1).
See kingston.com/wa for details.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingston

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KingstonTech

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/

LinkedIn:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston

Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and

technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in

Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call

877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or

executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc.

17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817

(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston

Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston

Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of

their respective owners.

Contacts

David Leong

Kingston Digital, Inc.

714-438-1817

david_leong@kingston.com

Leng Chhoeu

Kingston Digital, Inc.

714-885-7892

leng_chhoeu@kingston.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles