Innovative kitchen centers allow restaurants to tap into billion
dollar off-premise market opportunity
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/austin?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#austinlt;/agt;--Kitchen
United, the GV-backed start-up creating a new way for restaurant
brands to expand via off-premise optimized kitchen centers, today
announced it has signed lease agreements for kitchen centers in Austin,
Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. The locations are expected to open in the
third quarter of 2019 as part of the company’s significant national
expansion plans, which includes opening 15 kitchen centers through the
course of the year. Kitchen United currently operates locations in
Pasadena, California and Chicago, Illinois, and recently announced new
lease agreements in Atlanta, Georgia and Columbus, Ohio.
Kitchen United is expanding its presence as the demand for off-premise
grows. Its commercial kitchen spaces provide restaurant operators the
ability to increase revenue by expanding their off-premise delivery,
pickup and catering business, as well as enter new markets without the
expensive build-out of a new restaurant. Kitchen United provides its
restaurant partners with consumer and operational insights, allowing
concepts to tailor their business to best meet local demand, improve
efficiency and drive revenue growth.
“The four walls of a traditional restaurant were not built to handle the
influx of off-premise orders from consumers who now expect this
convenience from the brands they love,” said Jim Collins, Chief
Executive Officer of Kitchen United. “There’s inherent disruption from
delivery personnel trying to find where their order is, and take-out
customers skipping ahead of a line of people waiting to dine-in. Our
goal is to simplify this process for restaurant partners, so that they
can enjoy the growth opportunity that optimizing your business for
off-premise can bring. We’re looking forward to bringing Kitchen United
to Austin and Scottsdale to help restaurants build their off-premise
business through a more streamlined operation.”
Located at 8023 Burnet Road, the Austin kitchen center will be in one of
the most densely populated inner areas of the city and will support
between 10 to 15 restaurant partners. Positioned on a major thoroughfare
leading out of downtown and the University of Texas, this location will
allow restaurant partners to introduce their concepts to a dense area of
consumers who are actively seeking out takeout and delivery options. The
location is in a redeveloping area that has become popular among recent
college graduates.
“We are thrilled to announce our first location in Austin, a city that
we believe is perfectly suited for Kitchen United given its evolution as
a growing hub for young adults,” said Meredith Sandland, Chief Operating
Officer for Kitchen United. “With a growing numbers of restaurants,
office space and housing, we are confident that the Austin market will
provide our restaurant partners with ample opportunity to capitalize on
the rising consumer demand for off-premise dining.”
Located at 1727 E Shea Blvd, the Scottsdale kitchen center is located in
a well situated plaza center with significant access and visibility for
Kitchen United’s restaurant partners, as well as third-party delivery
services and customers. The location is also in close proximity to
several hotels, resorts and hospitals, providing opportunity for room
service substitutes.
“According to Census data, there is demonstrated growth going on between
Scottsdale and Tempe, providing the right traffic patterns and brand
visibility for our restaurant partners,” continued Sandland.
“Furthermore, when it came to selecting the Scottsdale location, we
chose a high development area that will offer our restaurant partners
the most favorable opportunity for increased business.”
Kitchen United takes a data driven approach to identify the most
promising locations for its kitchen centers, aggregating insights on
demographics, income levels and cuisine-specific demand, as well as
drive time, traffic patterns and other data. By the end of 2019, the
company expects to open 15 kitchen centers in markets including Los
Angeles, Seattle, Denver and New York City.
About Kitchen United
Kitchen United is a GV-backed virtual kitchen company that provides
restaurant operators with a value-driven, low-risk way to enter into new
markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery
areas by removing barriers such as capital or technology challenges.
Each Kitchen United kitchen center is home to approximately 10 to 20
restaurant partners who leverage the company’s expertise to grow their
business. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.
