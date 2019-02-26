Innovative kitchen centers allow restaurants to tap into billion

dollar off-premise market opportunity

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/austin?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#austinlt;/agt;--Kitchen

United, the GV-backed start-up creating a new way for restaurant

brands to expand via off-premise optimized kitchen centers, today

announced it has signed lease agreements for kitchen centers in Austin,

Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. The locations are expected to open in the

third quarter of 2019 as part of the company’s significant national

expansion plans, which includes opening 15 kitchen centers through the

course of the year. Kitchen United currently operates locations in

Pasadena, California and Chicago, Illinois, and recently announced new

lease agreements in Atlanta, Georgia and Columbus, Ohio.

Kitchen United is expanding its presence as the demand for off-premise

grows. Its commercial kitchen spaces provide restaurant operators the

ability to increase revenue by expanding their off-premise delivery,

pickup and catering business, as well as enter new markets without the

expensive build-out of a new restaurant. Kitchen United provides its

restaurant partners with consumer and operational insights, allowing

concepts to tailor their business to best meet local demand, improve

efficiency and drive revenue growth.

“The four walls of a traditional restaurant were not built to handle the

influx of off-premise orders from consumers who now expect this

convenience from the brands they love,” said Jim Collins, Chief

Executive Officer of Kitchen United. “There’s inherent disruption from

delivery personnel trying to find where their order is, and take-out

customers skipping ahead of a line of people waiting to dine-in. Our

goal is to simplify this process for restaurant partners, so that they

can enjoy the growth opportunity that optimizing your business for

off-premise can bring. We’re looking forward to bringing Kitchen United

to Austin and Scottsdale to help restaurants build their off-premise

business through a more streamlined operation.”

Located at 8023 Burnet Road, the Austin kitchen center will be in one of

the most densely populated inner areas of the city and will support

between 10 to 15 restaurant partners. Positioned on a major thoroughfare

leading out of downtown and the University of Texas, this location will

allow restaurant partners to introduce their concepts to a dense area of

consumers who are actively seeking out takeout and delivery options. The

location is in a redeveloping area that has become popular among recent

college graduates.

“We are thrilled to announce our first location in Austin, a city that

we believe is perfectly suited for Kitchen United given its evolution as

a growing hub for young adults,” said Meredith Sandland, Chief Operating

Officer for Kitchen United. “With a growing numbers of restaurants,

office space and housing, we are confident that the Austin market will

provide our restaurant partners with ample opportunity to capitalize on

the rising consumer demand for off-premise dining.”

Located at 1727 E Shea Blvd, the Scottsdale kitchen center is located in

a well situated plaza center with significant access and visibility for

Kitchen United’s restaurant partners, as well as third-party delivery

services and customers. The location is also in close proximity to

several hotels, resorts and hospitals, providing opportunity for room

service substitutes.

“According to Census data, there is demonstrated growth going on between

Scottsdale and Tempe, providing the right traffic patterns and brand

visibility for our restaurant partners,” continued Sandland.

“Furthermore, when it came to selecting the Scottsdale location, we

chose a high development area that will offer our restaurant partners

the most favorable opportunity for increased business.”

Kitchen United takes a data driven approach to identify the most

promising locations for its kitchen centers, aggregating insights on

demographics, income levels and cuisine-specific demand, as well as

drive time, traffic patterns and other data. By the end of 2019, the

company expects to open 15 kitchen centers in markets including Los

Angeles, Seattle, Denver and New York City.

About Kitchen United

Kitchen United is a GV-backed virtual kitchen company that provides

restaurant operators with a value-driven, low-risk way to enter into new

markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery

areas by removing barriers such as capital or technology challenges.

Each Kitchen United kitchen center is home to approximately 10 to 20

restaurant partners who leverage the company’s expertise to grow their

business. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

Contacts

Media:

Kate Ottavio-Kent, ICR for Kitchen United

KitchenUnitedPR@icrinc.com

(203)

682-8276

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles