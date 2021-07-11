KKR Acquires Phoenix’s The District at Scottsdale

“The District at Scottsdale is well positioned with a great location and world class amenities, supporting Phoenix’s continued growth as a leading destination to live and work,” said Michael Friedland, Managing Director at KKR. “We are excited to deepen our commitment to the Phoenix market with the addition of this trophy asset to our core plus real estate portfolio.”

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown its real estate assets under management to approximately $28 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of March 31, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of over 110 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across 11 offices and eight countries.

About KKR