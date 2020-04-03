Knight - Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Provides an Update to COVID-19 Driver Safety Policies

The nation’s largest trucking company continues to take measures to keep drivers healthy, on the road and supply chains uninterrupted
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation, Barr-Nunn and Abilene Motor Express (KNX) announced updates to safety guidelines for curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), maintaining driver safety, and delivering critical supplies to store shelves. The company is operating as an Essential Business outlined under Homeland Security Act of 2020 and assisting with functions critical to public health and safety.
“The health and safety of our employees, as well as that of the communities we serve, remains our number one priority. We thank our hard-working driving associates who have answered the call, at a critical time, in this country. We are grateful for those who support our Driving Associates and our customers in helping to keep store shelves stocked,” adds Knight-Swift CEO Dave Jackson.
KNX companies announced the following updates for drivers:
24 locations have been established throughout the country where drivers in any KNX brand can acquire (free of charge): food, water, cleaning products, and other
Intensified cleaning and sanitization of all trucks
Enhanced cleaning and sanitization of all terminals
Virtual training classroom options for new Driving Associates
Respecting social distancing during all training and onboarding processes
Drivers and support staff that test positive will be compensated (and will not need to use their PTO)
“The company has done a wonderful job making sure its drivers are as healthy and cared for as they can be while on the road. It's great to feel valued and appreciated during a difficult time,” explains 10 year Driving Associate, Michael Sanchez.
KNX companies will continue to operate by all Federal, state, and local mandates during the COVID-19 outbreak.
KNX is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating North America's largest tractor fleet, KNX also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.
