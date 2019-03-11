PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) today announced
that the parties have reached a settlement, subject to approval by the
court, in the litigation entitled, Van Dusen, et al. v. Swift
Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC, et al that was instituted prior
to the 2017 merger between Knight Transportation, Inc. and Swift
Transportation Company. The estimated settlement amount was fully
reserved on the Company’s balance sheet as of December 31, 2018. The
Company does not expect that the settlement will have a material impact
on its future results of operations.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple
truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide
network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico
to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating
North America's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with
third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload
services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our
driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent
contractors.
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the
safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than
statements of historical or current fact, are statements that could be
deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation,
statements related to the impact of the settlement on the Company’s
future results of operations. Forward-looking statements are
based on the current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of
management and current market conditions. Forward-looking statements are
inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be
predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual
results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by,
or underlying the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and
consider the factors that may affect future results and other
disclosures in the Risk Factors section of Knight-Swift Transportation
Holdings Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2018, and various disclosures in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q,
press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any
obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions
to any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Contacts
David Jackson, President and CEO
or
Adam Miller, CFO
602-269-2000